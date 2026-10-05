Injury-ravaged Việt Nam in bronze medal fight with Malaysia

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will fight for the bronze medal in the first FIFA ASEAN Cup against Malaysia on October 5 in a match that coach Kim Sang-sik wants his players to treat like a final.

Việt Nam finished second in Group B of the tournament's Division One, recording two wins and one loss.

Meanwhile, Malaysia advanced to the third-placed play-off as the second-placed team in Group A, with two wins and one draw.

The final in Jakarta, Indonesia, will feature Thailand and the hosts in the later game at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Kim has been hit with a number of injuries ahead of the match.

After his key striker Nguyễn Xuân Son was sidelined in the first match on September 26, the South Korean saw defender Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh and midfielder Đỗ Hoàng Hên pull out of training after suffering knocks.

Question marks remain over whether they will make the squad for today's match.

The coach also has concerns about the tight turnaround between this game and their previous match just two days ago, especially given the hot weather in Jakarta.

"We have only two days of rest and injuries have forced us to make adjustments to our training plan," the coach said.

"We will continue to monitor the players' condition and manage their fitness. At the same time, I want to give opportunities to players who haven't seen much action in this tournament.

“Compared to the team we faced in the ASEAN Championship, their squad has changed significantly. However, for us, that is not the most important thing. We will simply focus on our own preparations.”

Malaysia also have their own selection problems. They will be without Faisal Halim because of injury and Dion Cools for personal reasons.

Cools' absence is particularly significant, as he is not only the team captain but also plays a pivotal role in Malaysia's defensive setup.

"In terms of playing style and defensive ability, Dion is crucial. Beyond being the captain, he organises and directs the defence exceptionally well," said head coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

Despite the absences, Tan still emphasised his team's determination to secure third place overall, as consolation for missing out on a place in the final.

This match will also give Malaysia an opportunity to avenge their defeats by Việt Nam. In the ASEAN Cup semi-finals, Malaysia lost 2-0 to Việt Nam in both legs.

He said Việt Nam were a formidable team with strong tactical organisation in both attack and defence. Malaysia must play as cohesive unit because the team's success stems from a strong sense of teamwork.

"We believe in our ability and, in the next match, we want to aim for a positive result," he said.

In the Division B fixture, Hong Kong claimed the title after beating Cambodia 2-0 in the final at Kai Tak Stadium.

With more than 30,000 in attendance, the hosts put on a strong display, scoring in each half to seal victory.

Matt Orr emerged as the division’s top scorer with his third goal of the tournament when he gave Hong Kong the lead in the 41st minute.

Everton Camargo then sealed the win and the title for Hong Kong by converting from the spot in the 58th minute. — VNS