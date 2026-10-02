Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon begins October 4

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — The fifth Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon kicked off on October 2 as the organising committee opened the tournament expo and race kit booths for athletes at the Vinhomes Riverside urban area in Hà Nội's Phúc Lợi Ward.

For race day on October 4, more than 14,500 athletes from 57 countries and territories will compete on four routes: 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km.

The event is an international-scale marathon built on a shared love for the capital and the spirit of running for a greater Việt Nam.

Prior to the main race, the KIDS RUN will take place on October 3 for children aged 5 to 14.

As a sporting event in Hà Nội, the marathon celebrates the capital’s heritage, promotes healthy lifestyles and creates momentum for the growth of the cultural economy, tourism and service sectors. The tournament will be broadcast live on VTV6 and VTVGo.

Vũ Thu Hà, vice chairwoman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, said: “The health of our people is an important foundation for building a city that is cultured, civilised, modern and happy.

"Hà Nội has consistently placed importance on promoting physical activity and sports and improving public health, while recognising the role of mass participation sporting events in inspiring people to maintain active lifestyles.

"Hà Nội also seeks to help and create favourable conditions for businesses, social organisations, educational institutions, sports clubs and, most importantly, the public to work together to promote healthy living within families and communities, creating positive momentum across society.”

Over five editions, the marathon has attracted more than 54,000 athletes from 57 countries and territories, building strong international reach and contributing to the promotion of the cultural and heritage values of both Hà Nội and Việt Nam as a whole, while generating positive economic impact.

In 2025, the event’s estimated economic impact reached US$13.7 million through tourism, accommodation, commerce and services.

Techombank CEO Dr Jens Lottner said: “A connected society, a culture rich in identity and healthy citizens form the foundation of sustainable development. This is also the consistent spirit that the Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon has pursued over the past five editions.

"Techcombank is proud to work alongside Hà Nội in building a highly meaningful event that contributes positively to public health, economic and cultural life, and the image of both the capital and Việt Nam on the international stage.”

This year's marathon features a range of distinctive highlights, from its organisational scale and supporting activities to improvements in the athlete experience in line with international standards, as well as cultural initiatives and meaningful charitable activities.

On October 2, Techcombank representatives presented VNĐ7 billion in funding for social welfare programmes, continuing to put into action the bank’s commitment to community development alongside its goals of improving health and quality of life and creating sustainable value for the future.

Alongside its cultural and community initiatives, the event continues to invest in race operations and the athlete experience. The 2026 race course has once again been certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. Athletes' results can be used to register for the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

After the opening ceremony, the Marathon Village officially opens, welcoming athletes to collect their race kits, access essential race information and connect with the running community. Sports, health and active lifestyle booths create a vibrant space for Vietnamese and international athletes, running clubs and families.

Throughout the event, SEV RunConcierge, an AI-powered digital assistant, will be available to help athletes access schedules, race information, course guidance and interactive maps. The platform also provides information on destinations, cultural experiences and local cuisine, helping visiting athletes more easily explore Hà Nội during their stay. — VNS