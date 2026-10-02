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Home Economy

Thai financial investment groups explore opportunities in Thanh Hóa

October 02, 2026 - 18:02
Thanh Hóa currently has 206 valid foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of about US$14 billion, ranking ninth nationwide.

 

Participants at the meeting. — Photo baothanhhoa.vn

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of major Thai financial investment groups and WHA Industrial Zone Thanh Hoa JSC met with Thanh Hóa provincial authorities on Friday to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in the province.

Thai delegation included representatives from major Thai financial institutions, asset management companies, investment funds and securities firms.

Narumon Ekasamut, deputy director of Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, said the delegation sought to learn about Thanh Hóa’s development strategy and challenges, as well as identify potential areas for investment and cooperation.

Mai Xuân Liêm, standing vice chairman of the Thanh Hóa Provincial People’s Committee, highlighted the province’s advantages and recent efforts to improve governance, investment promotion, infrastructure and the business environment.

The province is prioritising sectors including processing and manufacturing, high technology, oil refining and chemicals, energy, logistics and seaport services, industrial and transport infrastructure, tourism and healthcare.

Thanh Hóa currently has 206 valid foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of about US$14 billion, ranking ninth nationwide.

Thailand is among the province’s key foreign investment partners, with WHA developing the WHA Smart Technology and WHA Smart Technology 2 projects and studying four additional industrial park infrastructure projects. C.P. Group is also active in the province’s agricultural sector.

The province said it aims to attract not only more investment projects and capital but also higher-quality, efficient and sustainable investments, particularly those involving advanced technologies, modern management, efficient resource use, environmental protection and deeper participation in supply chains.

Thanh Hóa pledged to continue supporting investors and addressing difficulties to ensure projects are implemented effectively, on schedule and sustainably. — BIZHUB/VNS

Thai businesses Thai investors in Việt Nam Thanh Hoa

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