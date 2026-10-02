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Đà Nẵng honoured as Việt Nam’s fastest-growing start-up ecosystem in 2026

October 02, 2026 - 10:18
StartupBlink has published the Global Startup Ecosystem Index (GSEI), which recognises and ranks start-up ecosystems, cities, countries and innovators with outstanding growth and contributions each year.
StartupBlink has named Đà Nẵng Việt Nam’s fastest-growing start-up ecosystem in 2026. — Photo baodanang.vn

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng has been named Việt Nam’s fastest-growing start-up ecosystem for 2026 by StartupBlink, a global organisation that researches and maps start-up ecosystems, the Da Nang Innovation Start-up Support Centre under the municipal Department of Science and Technology announced on Thursday.

The award was presented online on Wednesday as part of the Global Startup Ecosystem Awards 2026, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

StartupBlink drew up the list in its Global Startup Ecosystem Index (GSEI), which recognises and ranks start-up ecosystems, cities, countries and innovators with outstanding growth and contributions each year. The rankings are based on a range of indicators related to the number and quality of start-ups, the business environment and the connectivity of start-up ecosystems.

According to StartupBlink, Đà Nẵng’s GSEI score increased by 154 per cent between 2025 and 2026, the highest growth among Việt Nam’s ranked urban start-up ecosystems. The city also climbed 212 places to rank 554th globally and third among Việt Nam’s start-up ecosystems in the 2026 rankings, behind HCM City (98th globally) and Hà Nội (118th).

The result reflects not only an improvement in Đà Nẵng’s ranking, but also progress in building and developing a supportive environment for start-ups, enhancing the city’s visibility within the global start-up ecosystem.

At the same time, Đà Nẵng has gradually expanded connections between start-ups and investors, businesses, experts and support organisations both in Việt Nam and internationally. The city has also stepped up networking and exchange activities to promote innovation. — VNS

Da Nang start-up and innovation ecosystem

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