Việt Nam's airports handle nearly 102 million passengers in first nine months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's airports handled nearly 102 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, up 12 per cent from a year earlier, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

International passengers rose 14 per cent to more than 39 million, while domestic passengers increased 11 per cent to more than 62 million, the authority said.

Air cargo throughput reached 1.4 million tonnes during the period, up more than 10 per cent year on year.

Vietnamese airlines carried more than 46 million passengers in the first nine months, an increase of more than 8 per cent from the same period last year. International passengers accounted for nearly 15 million, up 3 per cent, while domestic passengers exceeded 31 million, up 11 per cent.

Airlines carried nearly 347,000 tonnes of cargo during the period, an increase of more than 1 per cent year on year.

In September alone, airports handled 12.5 million passengers, up 37 per cent from September 2025.

Airport cargo throughput rose more than 8 per cent year on year to over 168,000 tonnes during the month. —VNS