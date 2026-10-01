HCM City rises 17 places in global financial centre ranking

HCM CITY — HCM City has risen 17 places to 67th in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), while Đà Nẵng has made its debut in the global ranking.

The two Vietnamese cities were among 117 financial centres assessed in the 40th edition of the index, released on Wednesday by Z/Yen Partners and the China Development Institute.

HCM City scored 692 points, 27 points higher than in the previous edition in March, when it ranked 84th. Its position has improved by 28 places over the past year, from 95th in September 2025.

The city also improved its fintech ranking, moving up 12 places to 71st with a score of 645, an increase of 11 points from the previous edition.

Đà Nẵng ranked 71st with 685 points, becoming the second Vietnamese city included in the index.

The GFCI combines quantitative data with assessments from financial professionals. For the latest edition, the researchers examined 139 financial centres, with 117 included in the main ranking, using 144 quantitative indicators and more than 39,500 assessments from over 6,100 respondents.

The index assesses centres across areas including the business environment, human capital, infrastructure, financial-sector development and reputation.

New York retained the top position, followed by London, Hong Kong (China) and Singapore. Shanghai ranked fifth and Tokyo sixth, while Seoul, Shenzhen, Dubai and Zurich completed the top 10.

The latest ranking comes as Việt Nam develops international financial centres in HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

The two cities are expected to play different but complementary roles.

HCM City, the country's largest commercial and financial hub, is focusing on expanding financial services, capital markets, fintech and international investment.

Đà Nẵng is developing its own financial-centre model as it seeks to attract international business and investment.

The GFCI report highlighted digital infrastructure, including cloud services, data connectivity and cybersecurity, as key areas for financial centres.

Respondents also pointed to the need to attract fintech and digital-asset businesses, strengthen measures against money laundering and financial crime, and deepen capital markets.

The inclusion of both Vietnamese cities gives the country an international reference point as it works to build a stronger financial sector and attract more international capital.

The GFCI has been published twice a year since 2007 and is used to compare the competitiveness of financial centres worldwide. — VNS