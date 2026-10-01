Tra Vinh University, Danang Sport University win NUC volleyball titles

Basketball

HẢI PHÒNG — Tra Vinh University and Danang Sport University became new champions of the sixth National University Championship (NUC) volleyball tournament which ended on October 1 in Hải Phòng City.

Tra Vinh came from behind to beat Hanoi University of Physical Education Sports 19-25, 25-22, 15-13 in the men's thrilling final match at the Vietnam Maritime University's campus.

It was an impressive title of the team as they made up a undefeated journey from the opening match until the gold-medal game.

The team's spiker Lê Quang Tâm was voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Danang Sport University successfully defended their title after defeating Vietnam National University Hanoi 25-19; 25-21.

It was a sweet revenge of the team after they were beaten by the arch-rivals in the group round match early this week.

Hồ Thị Kim Dung of Đà Nẵng, who played a key role in the team's road to the top podium, was the female MVP of the championships.

The NUC volleyball featured 116 teams from universities and colleges nationwide, setting a record number of participants in history. After qualification, eight men's and eight women's team advanced to the final round on September 27-October 1.

All matches were broadcasted live on tournament's fanpage and VTV channels, marking the first time that the national television joined hands in promoting university games.

After volleyball, students will continue with football tournament from October 19-30 at the University of Sports HCM City.

The championship gathers 16 teams comprising the 15 best teams that advanced from the qualifying rounds in the Northern, Central, and Southern regions, along with the hosts. — VNS