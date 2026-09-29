Việt Nam's four-strong squad to fight for AAC golf glory

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will have four players at the 17th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) hoping for top results to help qualify for some of the world's major golf tournaments.

National number one Nguyễn Anh Minh with lead young teammates Hồ Anh Huy, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh and Nguyễn Văn Hòa in Tomarata, New Zealand, from October 29 - November 1.

Minh, 19, who was unable to play at last year's event, is currently No 30 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and has recently established himself as one of the game’s rising stars, winning consistently at home and around the region.

He was key in Việt Nam's historic maiden victory at the Nomura Cup in 2024 in the Asia-Pacific Men’s Amateur Team Championship.

Minh enjoyed more accolades in 2025, finishing runner-up in the US Junior Amateur competition, the first ever finalist from Việt Nam in a US Golf Association event.

During his freshman year at Oregon State University, he won his first National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 title at the 2026 Bandon Dunes Collegiate.

Meanwhile Huy is regarded as one of the best young current crop of golfers of Việt Nam.

At the age of 16, he has earned number of local VGA Junior Tour titles along with an individual gold of the regional Lion City Cup and South East Asian U17's Amateur Golf Championship.

He is excited at the prospect of making his AAC debut.

“What the AAC has done for amateur golf in the region has been fantastic," said Huy who was part of the 2024 Nomura Cup team winning team.

"The opportunity for us young players to experience such a professional-like and well-run event is an experience that will only help prepare us for the future.

“I’ve been watching the AAC for quite a few years now. It’s always a pleasure to watch the region’s best battle it out, but also it’s been great to see my Vietnamese teammates do so well and be in contention over the years.

"It would be a dream if I can accomplish a childhood goal of playing in a major, especially to represent Việt Nam, as well.”

Anh is the national reigning champion who had a brilliant 2025 season winning the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, Singha Thailand Amateur Open and finishing second at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship.

He will join University Southern California's golf squad in 2027.

At age 15, Hòa is the youngest member in the squad and is keen to absorb the experience of competing against the region’s finest amateur golfers in his hope to one day challenge for the AAC title.

Hòa, who has won three junior titles at home this year, said: “Competing in the AAC has been one of my dreams.

"I feel very happy and excited to have the opportunity to compete in such a prestigious tournament. I have many hopes and goals. But most importantly, I want to perform at my very best and hopefully bring pride and glory to my country.

“Having the opportunity to compete in the AAC is a great honour for young golfers. I believe the AAC can have a huge impact in inspiring young golfers to work harder, improve themselves and pursue higher levels of the game.

“The AAC gives the champion the incredible opportunity to earn exemptions into The Masters Tournament and The Open.

"Winning is certainly a goal and a dream of mine, but I will approach this important tournament by focusing on my daily practice, giving my best effort, and believing in myself every step of the way. My goal is always to compete for the win.”

Currently, Minh, Anh and Hưng are training hard for their competitions at the 20th Asian Games in Japan, which is considered their best warm up for the AAC.

The best performance by a Vietnamese player was a tied fifth finish in Dubai last year by Lê Khánh Hưng, who is invited but unavailable to participate at this year’s AAC due to college commitments in America. — VNS