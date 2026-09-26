Trâm sets high bar in Vietnamese karate

Asian Games

Thanh Hà

NAGOYA — Nguyễn Ngọc Trâm held her breath and gripped her teammates' hands tightly while they waited for the decision from the referee.

All three performers burst into tears when they were declared champions of the women's team kata event at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Việt Nam defeated strong rivals before defeating Iran in the final and successfully defending the title they won three years ago in Hangzhou, China.

At 24, Trâm made history as the first Vietnamese karate athlete to secure back-to-back gold medals at two consecutive Asian Games.

Her journey is remarkable: after competing as the team's youngest member at her first Games, and learning under the guidance of veteran teammates, she returned for her second as a senior leader, mentoring and sharing her expertise with a new generation of athletes.

Trâm began practising karate when she was an eight-year-old. She was advised to practise kata when she joined the People's Security Sports Centre's karate team.

Kata is a choreographed sequence of defensive and offensive martial arts techniques judged on precision, power and rhythm.

"After the tests, coaches told me that I was not tall enough but that I could join the kata squad. Definitely, if I were taller, I would have chosen kumite (combat) but I was a little short," Trâm said after the victory in Japan.

Stellar teamwork

A good kata performance combines sharp physical execution, deep martial intent and absolute mental focus into a seamless routine lasting up to 300 seconds.

Coach Đỗ Thị Thu Hà said a solo performance was difficult, but a team performance was even harder. Delivering a flawless performance in a team event hinged on perfect synchronisation among all three athletes. Despite their distinct personalities, the trio had to blend seamlessly once they were on the competition mat.

Fans cheered as they watched the athletes' powerful and synchronised performance. But achieving such harmony required each athlete to train meticulously and in close coordination with their teammates.

“Trâm is a highly skilled martial artist. Her experience in numerous tournaments has allowed her to develop her strengths and showcase them to the fullest, contributing to the success of the entire team,” Hà said.

Trâm has spent more than 15 years honing her movements and techniques to reach a world-class level. Alongside different teammates, she has completed a hat-trick of SEA Games titles, helping Việt Nam dominate the event at the 31st, 32nd and 33rd SEA Games.

She is the defending Southeast Asian champion in both the individual and team events. She is also a leading competitor in Asia, with a string of titles between 2022 and 2025, as well as her two ASIAD gold medals.

“My parents did not support me when I first started practising martial arts, but they gradually changed their minds after seeing my effort, determination and achievements," Trâm said.

"People often say girls who pursue sports have to make many sacrifices. In the past, I also felt I was missing out on things compared with other girls my age.”

“However, they may not have what I have. Whenever I achieve success, the greatest reward for me is not necessarily the prize money, but the recognition, appreciation and support from people.

She said she was proud that her family accompanied her every step of the way and that she had friends who respected what she had done for the country.

"And I am proud when a stranger recognises me on the streets and admires my achievements. That is an intangible value, yet it serves as a tremendous source of motivation for us – female athletes – to surpass who we were yesterday," she added.

Glory in Japan

The victory at the 19th ASIAD was said to be an easier one for Việt Nam as there were only four participating teams, all from Southeast Asia. Malaysia, Brunei and Cambodia had never beaten Việt Nam before.

However, in Japan, powerful squads from Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Jordan and Iran sent their athletes on intensive training courses with a view to dethroning Việt Nam.

With defending their title a key target for the year, Trâm and her teammates trained in Japan, the home of karate, on two occasions to sharpen their skills.

They also had a perfect warm-up for the event, winning two golds at the 2026 Southeast Asian Karate Championships, which gave the trio a strong confidence boost.

“Every competition brings together athletes with different levels of skill. Through tournaments, I identify my strengths to build on and weaknesses to improve, which helps increase my chances of victory,” Trâm said.

"This year, our team had thoroughly prepared for the ASIAD, but we were still a little nervous prior to the competition, especially the final," said Trâm.

"We didn't reveal that but encouraged each other to perform our best for us and for Việt Nam.

"Our high spirits and determination helped us defeat each team and win the gold medal. I hope that this will serve as motivation for other athletes to strive for glory." — VNS