Việt Nam secure historic canoeing medal in ASIAD, other sports still seek medals

Asian Games

NAGOYA — Nguyễn Thị Hương and Diệp Thị Hương won historic medal for Vietnamese canoeing after finishing third in the women’s C2 500m at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) on September 25 in Japan.

The pair finished in 1min 57.25sec after a competitive race against seven strong teams.

China’s Sun Mengya and Ma Yanan took gold in a time of 1:54.70, while Uzbekistan claimed silver clocking 1:56.41.

It was Việt Nam's first ever canoeing medal at the continental multi-sport Games since their first time in 2006 in Doha, Qatar. In the last Games in Hangzhou, China, three years ago, Nguyễn Hương and teammate Nguyễn Hồng Thái qualified for the final round of this category but finished fourth.

The bronze was also the only medal of the day of Việt Nam after athletes of other sports couldn't enter top three in their categories.

The canoeing team will have opportunities to claim more medal on September 26 when Vũ Lê Thiên Hải will compete in the men's K1 500m; Hoàng Thị Hường will take part in the women's K1 500m and Hiên Năm and Nguyễn Hồng Thái will participate in the mixed doubles C2 500m events.

Other sport teams of Việt Nam also have their competitions in different venues.

Archers will begin their tournament in the men's recurve individual and team events; and women's compound individual and team.

Among them, former SEA Games champions and Tokyo Olympian Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ and SEA Games winner Lộc Thị Đào are expected to get high results.

The men's sabre squad of the fencing team will face Uzbekistan in the qualification round.

Badminton players will continue their tournament in both singles and doubles events.

Nguyễn Hải Đăng will play his second match against Abdurakhimov Odilzhon of Tajikistan while Nguyễn Thùy Linh will face Wiryawan Thalita Ramadhani from Indonesia.

Duo Nguyễn Đình Hoàng and Trần Đình Mạnh will be against Singha Gourab and Jaman Ayman Ibn of Bangladesh in the men's doubles.

Hà Thị Linh will be the last boxer of Việt Nam having a chance to earn a medal at the tournament.

She will fight Turdibekova Sitora of Uzbekistan in the women's 60kg category.

The last competitors of the day are Lê Thị Cẩm Tú who will run in the semi-final of the women's 200m and Hồ Trọng Mạnh Hùng who will take part in the men's triple jump.

After six days of competitions, Việt Nam have had one gold, one silver and 16 bronze medals to place No 21 in the medal tally.

China are on top with 98 golds, followed by Japan with 28 golds and the Republic of Korea with 13. — VNS