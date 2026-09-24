Hànộimới Newspaper Run for Peace draws large crowds to Hoàn Kiếm Lake

Running

HÀ NỘI — The 51st Hànộimới Newspaper Run for Peace will feature a record number of participants, who will promote healthy lifestyles and a peaceful world at the event on September 27 in Hà Nội.

One of the oldest tournaments in the city since its debut in 1974, the Hànộimới run has become a familiar event for residents of the capital city as well as runners from cities and provinces nationwide.

This year's run will celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the Liberation of Hà Nội and the 27th anniversary of the city's recognition as a City for Peace by UNESCO.

Nguyễn Minh Đức, deputy director of the Hà Nội Press, Radio and Television Agency, said that the vitality of the event originated from local movements within schools, communes, wards, organisations and businesses.

More than 100,000 people took part in the qualification for the race in 126 localities across the city. Meanwhile, more than 3,000 people are expected to run in the final, which will be held around the legendary Hoàn Kiếm Lake, as usual.

The tournament is being held at the same time as the 20th Asian Games in Japan, so some of the country's best runners will be absent. However, the organising board said nearly 200 professional competitors from 18 different delegations would compete in Hà Nội.

Among them are Trần Văn Đảng and Khuất Phương Anh of Hà Nội, Nguyễn Thu Hà (Nam Định), Trịnh Quốc Lượng (Military), Hoàng Viết Vỹ Ly (Bắc Ninh) and Bùi Thu Hà (Thanh Hóa). They are all national team members and have won international recognition.

According to the Hà Nội Union of Friendship Organisation, this year more than 250 foreigners will take part in the event. They are from 20 embassies, including the US, Brunei, Cuba, Indonesia, Malaysia, Palestine, Sri Lanka and Singapore, as well as from international organisations and schools in Hà Nội.

Nikko Huelgas, a former athlete from the Philippines who won gold medals at the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games, will return to the track.

Runners will compete in 12 categories for both amateur and elite athletes, with courses ranging in length from 1,750m to 8,750m for men and women.

A total of VNĐ300 million (US$11,500) will be awarded to the best runners. — VNS