Vietnamese circus artists win silver medal at Minsk International Festival

HCM CITY — Circus performers Thanh Hoa and Hiển Phước of the HCM City Arts Centre won the Silver Award at the 4th Minsk International Festival of Circus Arts in Belarus.

The festival held at the Belarusian State Circus from September 17 to 20 brought together performers from 21 countries.

Speaking at a press briefing on September 23, Lê Hồng Sơn, director of the HCM City Arts Centre, said the circus couple presented the “Khoảnh khắc tình yêu” (Moment of Love) duo straps performance that blends technique, strength, precision, and emotion.

International circus festivals like the one in Minsk serve not only as competitive arenas but also as opportunities for artists, experts, and arts organisations to meet, compare notes, and explore collaborations, he said.

“It is crucial to observe and understand where we stand within the international landscape. Participating in an event like this allows artists to network and learn, while also creating opportunities for the centre to expand its partnerships.”

During the trip, foreign circuses expressed a desire to bring troupes for performances and cultural exchanges at the Phú Thọ Circus and Multi-Purpose Performance Theater in HCM City, he added.

From September 26 to November 29, the Belarusian State Circus will present the programme “Circus Continents.”

The show will feature prize-winners from the festival. — OVN/VNS