Connecting the coast: Khánh Hòa's new vision for premium travel

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa's tourism strategy for 2026–2030 will focus on elevating its status through high-impact, signature products and a highly efficient, well-coordinated spatial layout.

Under this blueprint, tourism development matches the distinct traits and master planning of each area. Nha Trang and Vĩnh Hy will champion coastal tourism blended with cultural and historical exploration, while North Vân Phong is slated to become a world-class international beach city.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cam Ranh Peninsula and Ninh Chữ will focus on premium beach resorts and national-level tourism hubs.

To maximise this growth, the province is expanding its tourism spaces to include massive entertainment complexes, high-end shopping malls, eco-adventure hubs, wellness centres and a bustling night economy. These expansions will be anchored by national and international cultural and sports events that celebrate local heritage.

A pivotal shift in Khánh Hòa’s new approach is connecting standalone attractions into a unified network. A prime example is the newly proposed 'Four-Bay Cruise' route, which merges the distinct appeal of Vân Phong, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, and Vĩnh Hy bays into a single, cohesive travel experience.

According to Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Thái Thị Lệ Hằng, this cruise initiative establishes a fresh, unified identity for the province's coastlines. By converting natural landscapes, rich traditions, and local hospitality into tailored travel products, the province aims to capture high-spending and international tourist segments.

These continuous, interconnected routes will seamlessly link road, rail, sea and air transport, effectively encouraging visitors to extend their stays and explore far beyond traditional hotspots.

This spatial expansion expands Khánh Hòa's coastal development zone to nearly 500 kilometres of shoreline, over 200 islands, and four spectacular bays. Coupled with the Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago, this network forms an unmatched natural and cultural foundation.

Each bay offers unique strengths: Nha Trang Bay – a member of the Most Beautiful Bay in the World CLub since 2003 – leads in urban beach resorts and entertainment; Vân Phong Bay capitalises on its pristine landscapes tied to the Vân Phong Economic Zone; Cam Ranh Bay dominates the luxury resort sector; and Vĩnh Hy Bay introduces breathtaking eco-tourism and cultural scenery.

When linked, these bays do more than just complement each other; they tell a captivating, continuous story of Khánh Hòa’s sea, islands, and people. This network forms the backbone for regional travel routes that diversify visitor experiences and balance tourist traffic across the province.

The strategy is already yielding impressive numbers. By July 2026, Khánh Hòa welcomed 15.1 million visitors, a 38.9% increase year-over-year. This surge includes 5.5 million international travelers, representing a 67.2% jump. Total tourism revenue reached VNĐ52,143.1 billion (about US$2.004 billion), up 21.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

These strong metrics provide a solid foundation for Khánh Hòa to continue diversifying its offerings, increasing tourist spending, and cementing its reputation as a premier tourism hub in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia. — VNS