HCM City to ‘cut’ power, water to projects, businesses that defy stop orders

HCM CITY — HCM City will cut electricity and water supplies to construction projects and businesses that continue violating building, fire safety or environmental regulations despite orders to stop, under a recently approved resolution.

The measure, approved by the municipal People’s Council, will take effect on October 1, when the new Urban Development Law also comes into force.

The resolution gives chairpersons of commune-level People’s Committees authority to order electricity and water supplies to be suspended for projects built contrary to approved plans, without permits or in violation of permits, as well as projects exempt from permits but built contrary to approved designs.

It also covers construction projects encroaching on land, facilities violating fire safety or environmental rules, and nightclubs and karaoke venues that fail to meet fire safety requirements.

Buildings subject to urgent demolition or relocation will also be covered if owners fail to comply with official orders.

The measure can only be used after the authorities have issued a written order requiring the violator to stop construction, end the violation or cease operations and the order has not been obeyed.

Officials must inspect the case, prepare a violation record and complete the relevant dossier within two working days.

The commune-level People’s Committee chairman then has one working day to issue a decision.

Electricity and water suppliers must suspend services within 24 hours of receiving the decision. Once the violation has been remedied and the required documentation provided, services must be restored within 24 hours.

In necessary cases, the chairman of the city People’s Committee can decide to impose, suspend or end the measure, according to the resolution.

It also provides for temporary suspension of the measure in cases such as when an owner commits in writing to voluntarily demolish or remedy a violation within an appropriate period, or in emergencies and cases of force majeure.

The resolution aims to strengthen enforcement against violations that continue after conventional administrative measures, city authorities said.

HCM City detected and dealt with 629 construction violations in the first nine months of this year, according to municipal authorities.

Violations include construction without permits or contrary to permits and planning rules, as well as encroachment on land.

Fire safety violations have also remained a concern, with authorities citing cases involving blocked escape routes, unsafe electrical systems and improper use of fire and heat sources.

During the council session, delegate Phan Thành Tân said cutting electricity and water would directly affect people's daily lives and called for clear rules on its scope, particularly in cases involving home repairs and construction.

Trần Quang Lâm, director of the municipal Department of Construction, said the Urban Development Law already defines the circumstances in which the measure can be applied, while the resolution sets out the procedures and authorities involved.

Võ Văn Minh, chairman of the People’s Council, said the new enforcement tool was necessary but stressed that violations should be detected and stopped at an early stage.

The mechanism was developed under Article 16.2 of the Urban Development Law and draws on experience in Hà Nội.

As of April 30, Hà Nội had issued 801 decisions to suspend electricity and water supplies to projects and establishments violating planning, construction, land and fire safety regulations.

The costs of suspending and restoring electricity and water supplies will be borne by the violating organisations or individuals, according to the resolution. — VNS