International biology conference fosters global research collaboration in Gia Lai

GIA LAI – The 9th Rencontres de Quy Nhon: International Biology Conference 2026 (BIO2026) opened in Gia Lai Province on Wednesday, bringing together more than 100 participants, including professors, scientists, PhD students, and students from seven countries and territories around the world.

Building on the theme "From Connection to Collaboration," BIO2026 features 12 keynote presentations in the plenary session, alongside more than 75 selected oral and poster presentations across four scientific tracks: Plant Biology, Microbiology, Human Biology, and Zoology.

Basic and applied research in plant biotechnology; the role and diversity of microorganisms in addressing global challenges such as food security, sustainable development, and healthcare; as well as the application of OMICS, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence to improve human health, food safety, and environmental quality are key topics of the three-day event.

A major highlight of BIO2026 is the symposium on Cellular Senescence, organised under the Human Biology and Healthcare program. By bringing together diverse perspectives on cellular aging, chronic diseases, longevity, and regenerative medicine, this session focuses on one of the most dynamic and impactful areas in modern biomedical research.

Alongside that spotlight, the plenary and parallel sessions offer a platform to discuss advances in molecular biology, nanomedicine, precision therapeutics, plant-microbe interactions, environmental microbiology, biodiversity, aquaculture, and veterinary biotechnology.

“This year's conference not only unlocks numerous opportunities for cooperation in research and training, but also aims to promote the application of biological achievements in medicine and pharmacy, agriculture, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development,” said Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Nguyễn Hữu Hà.

“Notably, the presence and scientific presentations of reputable international scientists serve as vivid testament to the conference's quality and academic standing after eight editions,” he added.

The annual biology conference series has been jointly organised since 2017 by the Rencontres du Vietnam and the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), in collaboration with the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH).

According to the organisers, the conference also serves as a forum for early-career scientists to exchange experiences, discuss research challenges, and connect with domestic and international funding agencies through invited talks. These collaborative opportunities aim to empower the next generation of researchers to advance their careers and drive future scientific progress.

Delivering his opening remarks, Prof. Patrice Estelle, Director of Director of Research, Innovation and International Affairs, USTH said he would like to thank professors Jean Trần Thanh Vân and Lê Kim Ngọc for their strong support in advancing science in Việt Nam and for fostering high-level scientific exchanges for over 20 years here at ICISE through the organisation of international conferences and by hosting eminent international researchers.

“This is also a long history for this conference, as today we start the ninth edition of Rencontres de Quy Nhon: International Conference on Biology. This is the testimony of long, friendly and fruitful collaboration between USTH and ICISE and all partners, but also the strong interest in the research developed in the field of Biology and life science at large as a contribution to society and innovation,” said Estelle.

The organisers also noted that the conference series has catalysed the formation and growth of a robust life sciences community in Việt Nam. Beyond fostering domestic connections and collaboration, that community has increasingly elevated the country’s standing in the life sciences across the region and on the global stage.

Building on the success of this meaningful conference series, Prof. Toshinobu Suzaki from Kobe University, Japan—President of the Asian Pacific Society of Protistology—has proposed collaborating with the Organising Committee to host a dedicated symposium on protistology at the BIO2027.

That special track is slated to be a highlight of BIO2027, welcoming a broader contingent of researchers in protistology from across the Asia-Pacific region and serving as a major collaborative milestone to celebrate the conference's 10th anniversary. VNS