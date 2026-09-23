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More than 42,000 counterfeit gas cylinders sold, 10 charged in HCM City

September 23, 2026 - 20:13
Police in HCM City have prosecuted 10 people for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit gas after an illegal LPG refilling operation supplied more than 505 tonnes of gas to the market, equivalent to more than 42,000 12-kg cylinders.
Police announce prosecution decisions against suspects allegedly involved in an illegal LPG refilling and counterfeit gas distribution operation in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of police

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have prosecuted 10 people for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit gas after an illegal LPG refilling operation supplied more than 505 tonnes of gas to the market, equivalent to more than 42,000 12-kg cylinders.

The city’s Economic Police Department (PC03) said on Wednesday that the 10 suspects had been charged with manufacturing and trading counterfeit goods.

The case came to light when PC03, working with police in Hòa Lợi Ward, inspected a facility where LPG was allegedly being transferred from tanker trucks into fixed storage tanks and gas cylinders.

The operator failed to produce documents showing that the facility was licensed to conduct LPG trading and refilling, police said.

At the site, officers found about 18 tonnes of LPG in a tanker truck, along with numerous gas cylinders bearing the brands of different companies and equipment used for refilling.

According to the initial investigation, the group purchased LPG from unidentified sources and illegally refilled it into 6-kg, 12-kg and 45-kg cylinders bearing the brands of various gas companies before distributing the products on the market.

Police also identified several dealers that had purchased the gas at prices below those offered by official suppliers, without invoices or other supporting documents.

By the time the operation was uncovered, the group had allegedly produced and distributed more than 505,000 kg of LPG, equivalent to 42,083 12-kg cylinders.

The counterfeit products had an estimated value of VNĐ18.6 billion (US$705,000), based on the value of equivalent genuine products, police said.

The investigation is continuing, with police looking into other people and businesses potentially involved in the operation. — VNS 

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