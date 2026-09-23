Meat import value surpasses $2 billion

HÀ NỘI — The import value of meat and meat products hit US$2.04 billion as of mid-September, of which pork products accounted for nearly $376 million, according to statistics of the Vietnam Customs.

In the first half of September alone, the country spent over $125 million on meat and meat product imports.

In term of volume, poultry meat and edible offal topped the list, accounting for 36.5 per cent of total meat imports, equivalent to nearly 217,371 tonnes.

However, in terms of value, the poultry accounted for only 13 per cent, with a turnover of more than $221 million. The average import price for poultry meat and offal was approximately VNĐ26,500 ($1) per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, the country spent $185.5 million to import 112,090 tonnes of pork. Compared to the same period last year, pork imports saw a sharp volume increase of 27 per cent, yet a value decrease of 21 per cent.

The average import price of pork was just approximately VNĐ43,000 per kilogramme, a sharp decline of 38.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

Buffalo meat imports also reached 112,528 tonnes, valued at nearly $498 million. This translated to an average import price of approximately VNĐ115,000 per kilogramme.

As the average import price for poultry meat and edible offal was just over VNĐ26,000 per kg and pork stood at approximately VNĐ43,000 per kg, industry experts noted that the massive influx of low-priced imported meat into Việt Nam is placing significant pressure on the domestic livestock sector. — BIZHUB/VNS