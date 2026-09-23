Việt Nam to host Asian Securities Forum annual meeting for first time

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the annual meeting of the Asian Securities Forum (ASF) for the first time from September 30 to October 3 in Hà Nội, bringing together securities industry representatives from across the Asia-Pacific region, organisers said on Wednesday.

The 31st ASF Annual General Meeting will cover the outlook for Asian stock markets, shifts in global capital flows, sustainable capital market development, environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, green finance, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, said Hoàng Hải Anh, vice chairwoman cum secretary general of the Vietnam Bond Market Association.

Technological changes, particularly digitalisation and AI, are increasingly affecting financial markets, including the way capital is allocated and financial institutions operate, she said.

Hải Anh added that ESG and green finance will also feature prominently, with participants expected to discuss efforts to align national ESG standards with international benchmarks and the challenges of implementing them.

A dedicated session, titled 'Investing in Việt Nam-Rising in the New Era', is scheduled for October 2. It will focus on ways to mobilise capital during Việt Nam's next phase of development and the role of the stock market in financing the economy, organisers said.

Representatives from international financial institutions, regional securities associations, financial experts and Vietnamese businesses are expected to participate.

Việt Nam's hosting of the 2026 meeting comes as the country's stock market advances its integration into global markets. FTSE Russell has upgraded Việt Nam from 'Frontier Market' to 'Secondary Emerging Market'.

The ASF meeting is also expected to provide a platform for Vietnamese market participants to exchange experience with regional counterparts on stock and bond market developments, green finance, ESG, digital transformation and market upgrades, according to organisers. — VNS