Top Vietnamese leader meets representatives of major US groups in New York

NEW YORK — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm met with leaders of three major US groups – Warburg Pincus, Boeing and Apple – in New York on Monday (local time), discussing investment, aviation and technology cooperation.

The meetings took place during the top Vietnamese leader’s trip to the US to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.

In the meeting with Warburg Pincus chairman Chip Kaye, Lâm said he appreciated the group’s investment and support in many important areas of Việt Nam’s economy over the past several years.

As Việt Nam is entering a new development phase, the country needs quality, long-term capital accompanied by advanced management, technology, international networks and support for domestic businesses to improve their regional competitiveness, he said, adding that these are the areas where Warburg Pincus has a lot of experience and can make a real contribution.

The top leader encouraged Warburg Pincus to expand investment in the fields where it has strengths and Việt Nam has major needs, including industrial and logistics infrastructure, digital infrastructure, financial services and fintech, technology, healthcare and emerging sectors.

He also called on the group to help develop large Vietnamese companies with stronger management capabilities, improve their access to international capital markets and contribute to building a modern financial and investment ecosystem in Việt Nam.

Lâm asked Warburg Pincus to support the development of the international financial centre in Việt Nam, modernise the stock market, develop real estate investment trusts and mobilise long-term institutional capital for real estate and infrastructure, before expressing his wish for Warburg Pincus to help US businesses better understand Việt Nam’s development orientations, investment environment and cooperation opportunities.

Kaye said Warburg Pincus focuses on long-term investment in businesses with growth potential, supporting strategy, governance, market expansion and operational efficiency. The group plans to expand investment in sectors with strong long-term prospects, including AI, digital infrastructure, data centres, financial services, healthcare, logistics and infrastructure assets.

After briefing the Vietnamese leader about the group’s investment cooperation results in Việt Nam, Kaye expressed the firm’s desire to expand investment in Việt Nam, promote digital industrial infrastructure and sustainable development and help connect Việt Nam’s market with global markets.

During his meeting with Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global and senior vice president of Boeing, Lâm spoke highly of the over three-decade cooperation between Boeing and Việt Nam’s aviation sector. He said the current foundation of collaboration is strong enough for the two sides to move beyond aircraft orders and individual projects, toward the higher goal of jointly developing a high value-added aviation ecosystem in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam aims to gradually develop internationally competitive capabilities in aviation industry, engineering, services and personnel, moving from being a major market for Boeing to becoming a higher-value industrial, technical and service partner within the firm’s global ecosystem, he said.

The top leader called on Boeing to prioritise raising Việt Nam’s position in its supply chain, work with Vietnamese agencies and businesses to develop a concrete programme to increase the number of Vietnamese companies qualified to join its supply chain, increase procurement and production value in the country, and help local businesses meet international standards on quality, safety, traceability and production management.

He also proposed developing maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities and aviation technical services in Việt Nam, as well as a long-term aviation workforce development programme.

Lâm also expressed his wish for Boeing to continue sharing expertise and coordinating with Vietnamese agencies and businesses to improve flight safety standards, aircraft fleet and data management, predictive maintenance and maintenance digitalisation, flight schedule and fuel optimisation, operational efficiency, air traffic management and operational capacity, aviation management and technical training, as well as fuel efficiency and emissions reduction.

Nelson said that as Việt Nam is a promising market with favourable conditions, Boeing plans to expand its operations in the country and serve as a bridge promoting its diplomatic and economic ties with the US.

The company will support Việt Nam in aircraft research, assessment, maintenance, repair and overhaul, expand training schools for pilots and engineers, assist Vietnamese authorities in air traffic management and promote the country's cooperation with US partners in aviation, he added.

At a meeting with Apple Executive Chair Tim Cook, Lâm spoke highly of Apple’s presence and contributions to Việt Nam, particularly through its network of manufacturing partners, technology supply chains, workforce training, digital services and innovation initiatives.

He noted that Việt Nam is entering a new development phase in which science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and the development of the private sector are key growth drivers. In this context, he expressed the hope that major technology corporations, including Apple, will continue to work with the country, expand cooperation and make greater contributions to strengthening its technological capabilities and workforce, and enhancing its position in global value chains.

The top leader also called on Apple to further promote substantive, long-term and mutually beneficial collaboration with Việt Nam, not only by expanding production and business activities, but also by contributing to the development of the innovation ecosystem, enhancing local businesses' capabilities, training engineers and technology experts, and helping the country participate more deeply in global technological supply chains.

Cook spoke highly of Việt Nam’s development potential, young and dynamic workforce and positive cooperation environment.

He expressed Apple’s wish to further expand its presence in Việt Nam, reinforce cooperation with domestic partners, develop supply chains, train workers and contribute to Việt Nam’s digital transformation and innovation.

The two sides agreed to maintain exchanges and promote appropriate collaboration programmes in the near future, helping wtih Việt Nam’s development, Apple’s long-term success and the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNA/VNS