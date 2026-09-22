Vietjet chairwoman joins Rubio at NYSE as Việt Nam gains emerging-market status

NEW YORK — Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, chairwoman of Sovico Group and Vietjet, joined US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday as Việt Nam's financial market officially moved from frontier to secondary emerging-market status.

Rubio rang the NYSE Opening Bell at 9.30am (local time) as trading began, while Thảo met with exchange executives to discuss links between Vietnamese and US capital markets.

Their discussions covered ways to connect Vietnamese companies with international institutional investors, as well as trading technology, corporate governance, product development and listing standards. They also discussed potential dual listings in Việt Nam and the US for eligible Vietnamese companies.

The event took place as Việt Nam’s General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and a high-level Vietnamese delegation were in the US for the high-level week of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly and a series of bilateral engagements.

FTSE Russell confirmed that Việt Nam’s market reclassification took effect from the opening of trading on September 21, 2026. The upgrade is expected to broaden Việt Nam’s access to international investment funds and support further improvements in market infrastructure, settlement, transparency and corporate governance.

Rubio said at the NYSE that international trade agreements and secure supply chains were important to supporting jobs, economic growth and prosperity in the US.

“The transition to emerging-market status opens a new chapter for Việt Nam's capital markets and business community,” Thảo said, adding that she hoped to strengthen cooperation between the NYSE and Vietnamese companies and facilitate their access to international investors and capital markets.

The NYSE, part of Intercontinental Exchange, is the world's largest stock exchange by market capitalisation, with listed companies representing a combined market value of about US$29 trillion.

Thảo's NYSE appearance follows a meeting with NYSE Group president Lynn Martin in September 2025, when the two discussed international fundraising channels and the participation of Vietnamese companies in global financial markets.

Thảo is a major investor in HDBank and Vietjet, both listed on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange and included in FTSE indexes. HDBank is preparing plans for initial public offerings and listings of two subsidiaries, HDS Securities and consumer finance company HD SAISON.

Technology group Galaxy Holdings is also exploring international fundraising options, including bond issuance and potential overseas listings.

Sovico, Vietjet and HDBank are expected to sign agreements with international companies, financial institutions and other partners during Thảo's visit to the US and Canada, focusing on capital, market access and technology, according to the companies. — VNS