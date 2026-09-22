Nuclear power key to green growth, energy security

KHÁNH HÒA — Nuclear power development is a strategic priority for ensuring national energy security and supporting low-carbon economic growth, officials said at a conference on September 21 in Khánh Hòa as the country prepares to revive its first nuclear power projects.

The conference, jointly organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Khánh Hòa Province where the nuclear power projects Ninh Thuận 1 and 2 are located.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định said energy is a key foundation for development and that nuclear power had been identified as a long-term strategic priority in Việt Nam’s national development plans.

Việt Nam needs to secure sufficient electricity for industrialisation, modernisation and digital transformation while shifting towards a cleaner, lower-emission energy system to realise the target of becoming developed, high-income economy by 2045, Định said.

Hồ Xuân Trường, permanent deputy secretary of the Khánh Hòa Province Party Committee, said the province is accelerating land clearance and preparing the necessary infrastructure and personnel for the projects.

A working group has been established to address difficulties related to land clearance while public information efforts are being stepped up to build support among local residents, he said.

Nuclear power can provide large-scale, stable and low-carbon electricity and complement variable renewable sources such as wind and solar power, participants said at the conference.

The conference also examined new-generation reactor technologies and small modular reactors, as well as international experience in nuclear safety and the operation of nuclear power programmes.

Experts said developing nuclear power will require Việt Nam to build national capabilities in areas including engineering, research, regulation, plant design and operation, while gradually developing a domestic supporting industry.

Building a highly skilled workforce and strengthening research institutions, universities and laboratories are identified as key priorities, experts said, adding that it is necessarty to enhance international cooperation and improve access to scientific information.

The conference also focused on the impact of the projects on residents in the project areas, including compensation, resettlement, infrastructure, employment and social welfare.

Participants said the development of the Ninh Thuận projects should be accompanied by measures to improve local living standards and create opportunities in services, supporting industries and infrastructure.

Khánh Hòa Deputy Chairman Trịnh Minh Hoàng said the province the province aims not only to host the two nuclear power plants but also to turn the projects into foundation for developing new energy, high-tech industry, science and technology capabilities.

Closing the conference, Ngô Đông Hải, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, said that nuclear power is critical to energy security, grid stability and Việt Nam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Hải also stressed the importance of adopting modern technology, applying international nuclear safety experience and developing a strong safety culture.

He called for close coordination among regulators, state-owned energy companies including Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Petrovietnam, local authorities and other stakeholders to ensure the projects are implemented at the absolute safety and on schedule.

The National Assembly (NA) has approved the resumption of the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project under Resolution 174/2024/QH15 dated November 30, 2024.

On Feburary 19. 2025, the NA adopted Resolution No. 189/2025/QH15 which sets out special mechanisms and policies for the investment and construction of the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project.

The revised eighth Power Development Plan also includes nuclear power in the country’s long-term generation mix.

The Ninh Thuận 1 nuclear power plant is located in Phước Dinh and Ninh Thuận 2 in Vĩnh Hải Commune. VNS