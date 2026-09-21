Gov't agrees to draft apartment lifespan policy in amended law

HÀ NỘI — The Government has agreed to regulate the service life of apartment buildings based on their designed lifespan, ensuring that the period of use is consistent with the buildings’ durability.

Under Resolution No. 278/NQ-CP issued on September 18, the Government tasked the Ministry of Construction with clearly stipulating the matter in the draft Law on Housing.

The Government also called for specific regulations on the handling of apartment buildings that have reached the end of their service life.

The regulations must clarify the rights and obligations of apartment owners, including their right to continue using the land for reconstruction and their obligation to make financial contributions towards the construction of a new apartment complex once the building reaches the end of its service life.

The Ministry of Construction is to develop a set of criteria based on urban classification, population density and land-use ratios to serve as a basis for provinces and cities to make specific decisions and prevent the subdivision of land into individual plots for sale.

“The regulations must include measures to prevent speculation and the abuse of policies for personal gain,” the resolution states.

In addition, the ministry is required to streamline regulations on rental housing, clearly defining categories such as rental housing, commercial housing, official-duty housing and social policy housing based on their ownership, management and operating models.

The Government also noted that the law must incorporate financial mechanisms, including taxes, fees, land use charges and credit policies, to effectively control and manage rental housing prices.

It is also necessary to clarify the criteria, eligible beneficiaries and scope of incentives applicable to rental housing.

Procedures for developing and accessing rental housing should be streamlined to meet the public’s need for stable, long-term accommodation.

The principles, criteria and limits governing the allocation of space for rental housing within commercial housing projects must also be clearly stipulated, providing a legal basis for provincial and municipal authorities to make decisions.

According to the resolution, the amended draft law must include measures to strictly prevent speculation and the abuse of social and rental housing policies, along with appropriate penalties for violations.

The Government will also propose to the National Assembly a pilot mechanism allowing the State to acquire commercial housing projects from developers that are no longer capable of implementing them or are unable to transfer them to other parties. — BIZHUB/VNS