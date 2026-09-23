Sandbox event enhances links between research, education, businesses

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 sandbox conference on innovation-driven business, accounting and finance amid uncertainty opened in Hà Nội on Tuesday, helping strengthen the links between research, education and businesses.

Speaking at the conference, Professor Dr Trần Thị Thanh Tú, Head of the Science and Innovation Department and Director of the Science and Technology Development Fund at the Vietnam National University, Hà Nội said that AI, digital technologies, new business models and shifting global value chains are transforming how economies function, businesses operate and universities train the workforce.

For Việt Nam and ASEAN, digital transformation is increasingly becoming the foundation for productivity, adaptability, and sustainable growth, she said.

However, Tú noted that technology does not create value on its own as a technically effective AI application does not necessarily deliver value to a business. Therefore, the challenge lies in how to transform technology into value that is tangible, measurable, and responsible.

According to Tú, for AI and digital transformation to truly generate value, simultaneous changes are required in how businesses adopt technology, how the workforce is trained, and how governance frameworks are established.

"The shift must move from mere technological experimentation to value creation," Tú said.

"The question is not simply what AI can do, but rather what value the technology generates for the business. Digital transformation must be evaluated based on its concrete impact on productivity, decision-making, costs, risk management, and operational efficiency."

According to Tú, universities must transform how they train the workforce for the digital economy. Educational programmes need to place greater emphasis on what learners can do. Project-based learning, internships, interdisciplinary training, and industry partnerships will become increasingly important, alongside competencies in AI, data literacy, critical thinking, communication, and adaptability.

Universities, businesses, regulatory bodies, and international partners need to collaborate on the testing, research, and implementation of new models. By connecting universities, enterprises, policymakers, and the research community within the region, the sandbox can serve as a platform to foster cooperation and translate innovative ideas into practice.

From the perspective of corporate governance and growth, Nguyễn Đức Thái, CEO of SAPP Academy and a representative of the Vietnam CFO Club, said that AI truly generates value only when its capabilities are effectively aligned with the specific governance and development challenges facing a business at each stage of its lifecycle.

Thái proposed the AI management infrastructure model as an effective business framework. This model links market signals with corporate strategy, value-creation priorities, operations, and decision-making processes, aiming for measurable outcomes in revenue growth, profitability, cash flow, capital efficiency, and strategic advantage.

Proposing an alternative AI model for enterprises, Dr. Trần Thế Trung, Deputy Director of the AI ​​Product Division at FPT Smart Cloud, discussed AI Agents and the Enterprise Operating System (EOS) model.

According to Trung, AI is integrated to optimise processes, boost productivity, and support data-driven decision-making, while operating within frameworks that encompass knowledge management, governance, control, and traceability.

Citing applications in customer service, sales, document processing, HR training, data analysis, and process automation, Trung observed that AI is evolving from a mere personal support tool into an increasingly integral component of enterprise operational systems. — BIZHUB/VNS