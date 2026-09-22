Engineering capacibility-building centre launched in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Engineering Capability Building Centre and 2026 Vietnam Engineering Capacity Training Programme were launched in Hà Nội on Monday, bringing together engineers and experts from Việt Nam, China, Cambodia and Laos.

The centre aims to provide a platform for Chinese and ASEAN engineers to exchange knowledge and experience, strengthen engineering capabilities and support the development of the region's digital innovation ecosystem.

The Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT) is a key partner in the programme, contributing to training, expertise sharing and research and practical training opportunities for engineers across the region.

Đặng Hoài Bắc, president of PTIT, the centre's establishment in Việt Nam is significant amid growing demand for highly skilled technology workers.

The cooperation would go beyond the transfer of equipment and technological solutions to develop local capabilities, enabling engineers to master, operate and further develop emerging technology platforms, Bắc said at the launch ceremony.

The 2026 training programme covers topics including AI-assisted network deployment, cybersecurity in the AI era, mutual recognition of engineering qualifications, quantum key distribution for information security, AI-driven technical roadmaps and strategic digital infrastructure.

More than 30 senior engineers from Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos are taking part in the programme, which provides a platform to discuss emerging technologies, share practical experience and strengthen professional links among engineers in the region.

As part of the programme, PTIT hosted a delegation of senior engineers at its Hà Đông campus on Tuesday. The delegation visited laboratories focused on artificial intelligence, computer networks and 5G technology and met research teams.

PTIT experts also gave presentations on quantum key distribution and information security and joined a roundtable on strengthening technical workforce capabilities in the digital and artificial intelligence era. The institute has assigned AI specialists to provide training and facilitate professional exchanges under the programme.

PTIT said its participation in the initiative would help strengthen cooperation among academia, research institutions and businesses.

The institute plans to work with the centre to develop and update training programmes in line with industry needs, expand laboratory and practical training facilities, and assign experts and lecturers to teaching, mentoring and joint research activities. — VNA