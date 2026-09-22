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Hàng Mã street dazzles ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival

September 22, 2026 - 17:12
Hà Nội's Hàng Mã Street has transformed into a bustling pedestrian market ahead of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival. From traditional papier-mâché masks to a sea of illuminated lanterns, swipe through to experience the capital's most vibrant autumn nights.

HÀ NỘI — Located in the heart of the capital city's Old Quarter, Hàng Mã Street has once again transformed from a daily trading hub into a vibrant cultural space, bathed in traditional hues of red and gold ahead of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

The "Traditional Mid-Autumn Market" archway on Hàng Mã Street marks the entrance to the festival's pedestrian zone. VNS Photo Bảo Long
A bustling intersection on Hàng Mã Street, where storefronts are blanketed in vibrant red-and-gold arrays of toys. VNS Photo Bảo Long

To optimise public areas and ensure pedestrian safety, local authorities have converted Hàng Mã and neighbouring streets like Hàng Lược and Hàng Rươi into walking zones. Restricting motorised vehicles during peak hours has alleviated traffic pressure, turning the quarter into a bustling night market.

The lively shopping atmosphere along the street, with oversized festive decorations hanging above the vendor stalls. VNS Photo Bảo Long
A family pauses in front of a brightly lit storefront at night, while visitors capture the dazzling scene on their smartphones. VNS Photo Bảo Long

Storefronts are packed to the brim, showcasing a seamless blend of traditional handicrafts, such as five-pointed star lanterns, papier-mâché masks, lion heads, and frog drums alongside a vast array of modern, illuminated toys.

A shopkeeper restocks a display rack with new lanterns in preparation for the evening rush. VNS Photo Bảo Long
Packed stalls offer a vast selection of goods, ranging from traditional handicrafts to stuffed animals and modern plastic lanterns.
The pedestrian zone remains relatively uncrowded during the day, offering families a safe and comfortable space for a festive stroll. VNS Photo Bảo Long
Locals and tourists navigate past rows of shops densely packed with festive merchandise on both sides of the street.

Beyond commerce, the street's vibrant energy is heavily driven by recreation. Large crowds gather every evening, largely consisting of families buying toys and introducing their children to the traditional festival atmosphere.

Miniature lion heads, neatly arranged on store shelves. VNS Photo Bảo Long
Two teachers shop for toys to decorate their classes before the Mid-Autumn Festival. VNS Photo Bảo Long
Foot traffic swells in the evening, creating a bustling, energetic scene illuminated by the shimmering lights of the market stalls. VNS Photo Bảo Long

Simultaneously, the glow of thousands of layered lanterns has turned the avenue into a prime destination for young people, who gather to take photos and immerse themselves in the lively autumn nights.

A continuous row of illuminated stalls lines the street, drawing large crowds of shoppers and sightseers.
Clusters of traditional carp lanterns, crafted from wood and cellophane, radiate a warm, festive glow.
Children, carried in their parents' arms, take in the vibrant and bustling atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn night market.

The integration of pedestrian zones with the street's inherent commercial rhythm ensures Hàng Mã retains its historic vitality. The area not only meets seasonal retail demand but also successfully preserves and revitalises the quintessential Mid-Autumn spirit in the centre of the modern capital.

Crowds inch their way through the brightly lit Hàng Mã Street, reflecting the immense popularity of this seasonal cultural hub. VNS Photo Bảo Long
A view of the bustling night scene in the Hàng Mã pedestrian zone, where thousands of glowing lanterns and toys light up this corner of the Old Quarter.

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