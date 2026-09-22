Hàng Mã street dazzles ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival

HÀ NỘI — Located in the heart of the capital city's Old Quarter, Hàng Mã Street has once again transformed from a daily trading hub into a vibrant cultural space, bathed in traditional hues of red and gold ahead of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

To optimise public areas and ensure pedestrian safety, local authorities have converted Hàng Mã and neighbouring streets like Hàng Lược and Hàng Rươi into walking zones. Restricting motorised vehicles during peak hours has alleviated traffic pressure, turning the quarter into a bustling night market.

Storefronts are packed to the brim, showcasing a seamless blend of traditional handicrafts, such as five-pointed star lanterns, papier-mâché masks, lion heads, and frog drums alongside a vast array of modern, illuminated toys.

Beyond commerce, the street's vibrant energy is heavily driven by recreation. Large crowds gather every evening, largely consisting of families buying toys and introducing their children to the traditional festival atmosphere.

Simultaneously, the glow of thousands of layered lanterns has turned the avenue into a prime destination for young people, who gather to take photos and immerse themselves in the lively autumn nights.

The integration of pedestrian zones with the street's inherent commercial rhythm ensures Hàng Mã retains its historic vitality. The area not only meets seasonal retail demand but also successfully preserves and revitalises the quintessential Mid-Autumn spirit in the centre of the modern capital.