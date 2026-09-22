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Quảng Ninh offers visitors high-end coastal getaway at Trà Cổ Long Beach Hotel and Resort

September 22, 2026 - 14:03
A new destination on the Trà Cổ coastline, the resort aims to provide a five-star vacation experience, catering to the diverse needs of various guest segments – including families, tour groups and business travellers – as well as hosting MICE programmes and events.

 

A view of the Trà Cổ Long Beach Hotel and Resort, a new relaxation and entertainment destination in Quảng Ninh. Photos courtesy of the hotel

QUẢNG NINH — Visitors to Quảng Ninh Province now have another premium option for rest and relaxation with the grand opening of Trà Cổ Long Beach Hotel and Resort.

The resort is part of the Trà Cổ Long Beach Luxury Tourist Area, which was officially launched over the weekend in Móng Cái 1 Ward, marking its completion after more than a decade of investment and development.

Located at 36 Tràng Vĩ Frontage Road in Móng Cái 1 Ward, the resort spans more than 21,400 sq.m.

The property features 11 floors, 170 guest rooms and a 500-seat conference centre, alongside a range of amenities including a private beach, children's play area, massage and spa facilities, and area for sport activities.

A new destination on the Trà Cổ coastline, the resort aims to provide a five-star vacation experience, catering to the diverse needs of various guest segments – including families, tour groups and business travellers – as well as hosting MICE programmes and events.

Built around a multi-utility, multi-experience concept, the resort seamlessly integrates leisure, dining, entertainment, shopping and event spaces within a single destination.

 

Artists perform at the resort's opening ceremony.

Situated in Móng Cái City at Việt Nam’s northeastern border, Trà Cổ is famous for its sweeping white sand beaches and breathtaking coastal landscape. Beyond its natural beauty, the area stands at a vital crossroads connecting nature, rich local culture and key regional transit hubs.

The launch of Trà Cổ Long Beach Hotel and Resort is believed to come at an opportune moment, positioning it for strong growth as Móng Cái gains enhanced connectivity with key domestic and regional tourism and economic hubs.

Enhanced by key transport links like the Hà Nội-Hạ Long-Móng Cái and Vân Đồn-Móng Cái expressway and Vân Đồn International Airport, Móng Cái is rapidly becoming a vital gateway connecting Việt Nam to ASEAN and trade markets across China. — OVN/VNS

hotels and resorts Quang Ninh

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