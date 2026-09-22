VNA to host 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting in 2027
September 22, 2026 - 17:17
Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will host the 59th Executive Board Meeting of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Việt Nam in 2027, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening cooperation and connectivity among news agencies in the region.
Around 30 households in Vĩnh Hậu and Đông Hải communes recently participated in an International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) training workshop and study trip to support local communities in developing sustainable integrated mangrove-aquaculture models in Cà Mau Province.
Cà Mau Province has made progress in applying science and technology and digital transformation to public administration, production and business, while launching a 100-day campaign to tackle bottlenecks and accelerate digital transformation.