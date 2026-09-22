Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

VNA to host 59th OANA Executive Board Meeting in 2027

September 22, 2026 - 17:17
Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will host the 59th Executive Board Meeting of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Việt Nam in 2027, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening cooperation and connectivity among news agencies in the region.

see also

More on this story

Society

IUCN workshop helps local farmers build mangrove-aquaculture skills

Around 30 households in Vĩnh Hậu and Đông Hải communes recently participated in an International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) training workshop and study trip to support local communities in developing sustainable integrated mangrove-aquaculture models in Cà Mau Province.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom