Việt Nam welcomes international contestants at astronomy Olympiad

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the 19th International Olympiad in Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) later this month, welcoming some of the world's best high school science students to Hà Nội.

This marks the first time that Việt Nam will host the prestigious contest after participating several times. According to the organisers, this year's IOAA will see a record number of participants, with an increase of nearly 100 students.

About 320 contestants from 66 countries and regions will compete in range of events from September 25 to October 5, with activities held mainly at Phenikaa University.

The Hà Nội's People's Committee is working with the Ministry of Education and Training and other relevant units to host the event.

According to Nguyễn Văn Hiền, director of the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training and deputy head of the organising committee, IOAA is an international educational and scientific event for high school students that helps discover and nurture young talent in the fields of astronomy and astrophysics, while fostering academic exchange, scientific dialogue and international cooperation.

Hosting the event aligns with the strategic direction for the development of education, science, technology and innovation, as well as international integration. It also serves as an opportunity to spread the image of Hà Nội as a safe, friendly, culturally rich and hospitable city to the global community.

Vice President of Phenikaa University Phạm Thành Huy said the competition includes both theoretical and practical components. Practical work involves data analysis and observation, with observational activities that may include the use of telescopes, planetarium-based tasks, sky maps or similar methods.

A team competition and cultural activities are designed to encourage collaboration and exchange among participants.

"Many strong teams across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania will come to Hà Nội. Among them are Thailand, Bangladesh, Armenia and Iran," Huy told Việt Nam News.

"This competition is really different from other olympiads, because it spans over 10 days, including a night-time segment dedicated to astronomical observation," he said.

"As the hosts, Việt Nam will send two five-member teams to the contest. They are the best students selected from top specialised schools in Hà Nội, HCM City, Phú Thọ and Thanh Hóa. They have taken part in in-depth theoretical and practical training programmes to ensure the best results in the competition on home ground."

Huy expressed the hope that the event would serve as a strong impetus, encouraging students and the public to engage in the study of astronomy and develop a passion for science, particularly astronomy.

Following the event's rule, 60 per cent of competitors will bring home prizes including gold, silver and bronze medals, certificates and special awards.

In addition to tests, the organising board will also hold a cultural exchange for participants. They will take part in city tours to visit Hà Nội's famous landmarks, such as the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, Temple of Literature and Bát Tràng Ceramic Village.

The first IOAA event was held in 2007 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Việt Nam first competed in 2016 and has taken part in all editions since then, often winning high prizes.

According to Hiền, compared to previous years, this year's IOAA will be distinguished by its scale and the use of specialised equipment and infrastructure.

The hosts have prepared several astronomical instruments such as Sky-Watcher BK P15075 EQ3 telescopes, a Sony GTZ380 projection system and SkyExplorer and Olympify grading software, with activities held at a state-of-the-art, 16-metre diameter digital planetarium built at a cost of VNĐ60 billion (US$2.3 million). — VNS