Delegates from 40 countries, territories to attend international education conference

HÀ NỘI — Around 800 delegates from 40 countries and territories are expected to attend the International Conference on Education Cooperation in the Digital Era, to be held in Hà Nội on October 8-9.

Organised by the Ministry of Education and Training, the conference will feature policy discussions, experience sharing, networking, and an exhibition on education and educational technology (edtech).

The event aims to implement major Party policies on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation under Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, breakthroughs in education and training development under Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW, and international integration in the new situation under Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW.

According to the ministry, representatives from major global universities, educational organisations and businesses, including Qualcomm, Boeing, Google, Meta, Amazon, ETS, Microsoft, Intel, Cambridge and Oxford, have registered to attend.

The conference will focus on creating secure, connected education infrastructure and data systems, making the most of technology for teaching, learning, and assessment. The event will also promote the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence, enhance digital skills and encourage collaboration through shared research, development, and the expansion of innovative education solutions.

The programme will comprise an official session on the morning of October 8 and four thematic discussions on international cooperation and digital transformation in general education, internationalisation and digital transformation in higher education, development of digital ecosystems in vocational education, and a global alliance for children initiative.

The conference is also expected to see the signing and exchange of memoranda of understanding on cooperation among governments, ministries, agencies, educational institutions and businesses.

Meanwhile, the education and edtech exhibition will feature 70 registered booths, including more than 30 by domestic and international technology firms, universities and educational organisations. Partners from the US, UK, European Union, Canada, Australia and UNICEF are also hoped to participate in the event, providing opportunities to explore new education models, methods and technologies and develop cooperation in training, research and technology transfer. — VNA/VNS