General Secretary and President Tô Lâm meets leaders attending UNGA 81

NEW YORK — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm held meetings with President of Fiji Ratu Lalabalavu, Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul, and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in New York on the morning of Tuesday (local time).

The meetings formed part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

Talking to the top Vietnamese leader, Fijian President Lalabalavu expressed his admiration for the all-round achievements Việt Nam has attained over the recent past and noted the significant potential for developing bilateral relations across various fields.

General Secretary and President Lâm concurred with President Lalabalavu’s views, proposing that the two countries increase mutual visits and engagements at high and other levels. He also called for promoting cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, sustainable renewable energy, emission reduction, and climate change adaptation.

The two leaders highly valued their countries’ effective coordination at multilateral mechanisms such as the UN and inter-parliamentary forums of which both Việt Nam and Fiji are members. They emphasised both sides’ commitment to continued close cooperation and mutual support in the time ahead.

At a separate meeting, Thai Prime Minister Charnvirakul thanked Việt Nam for the warm and thoughtful reception extended to the King and Queen of Thailand during their recent visit. He described the visit as highly successful and noted that there remains significant room for the two countries to further enhance cooperation across various areas.

General Secretary and President Lâm spoke highly of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Thailand, agreeing to continue enhancing the bilateral relationship in a more effective and substantive manner.

The two leaders agreed that their countries will maintain close coordination in multilateral diplomatic arenas in the time ahead, particularly within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the UN.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Albanese applauded the outcomes of the August state visit to Australia by General Secretary and President Lâm, particularly the clear identification of key driving forces for the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period.

The Vietnamese leader agreed to keep advancing the extensive bilateral cooperation into a new phase of development, meeting the needs of both nations and substantively contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS