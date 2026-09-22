Việt Nam, Russia step up military training cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Bilateral defence ties have continued to be consolidated and strengthened, becoming an important pillar of the Việt Nam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, with positive outcomes recorded in various areas, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Trường Thắng said on Tuesday.

At a reception in Hà Nội for Sen. Lt. Gen. Vladimir Borisovich Zarudnitsky, Director of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Thắng emphasised that training cooperation, in particular, has been a highlight.

He highlighted that Zarudnitsky’s visit to Việt Nam is a timely and effective step in implementing cooperation contents agreed upon by the defence ministers of the two countries during the recent state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm.

Thắng affirmed that the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia have been continuously strengthened and developed by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

Việt Nam always treasures and remembers the valuable support provided by the former Soviet Union and Russia to the Vietnamese people and People’s Army during the struggle for national independence, freedom and reunification, he said.

Thắng spoke highly of the cooperation between the Việt Nam National Defence Academy and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia in recent years.

He noted that the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in military education and scientific research between the two sides during Zarudnitsky’s visit to Việt Nam will establish an important framework for enhancing bilateral cooperation and improving coordination in activities such as exchanges of students and lecturers, training courses, scientific research and sharing of professional experience.

Looking ahead, Thắng called on the two academies to closely coordinate in effectively implementing the contents agreed upon in the memorandum of understanding, with a focus on exchanges of delegations of officials, lecturers and students; expanding cooperation into areas where both sides have strengths; and training and fostering cadres and officers, particularly those at the operational and strategic levels.

For his part, Zarudnitsky expressed his belief that the visit will achieve positive results, particularly in cooperation between the Russian Military Academy of the General Staff and the Việt Nam National Defence Academy.

He expressed his delight at the positive outcomes of cooperation between the two defence ministries, especially in training, and voiced his hope that the two sides would continue coordinating to implement cooperation areas in the coming time, thereby contributing to making bilateral defence ties increasingly substantive and effective. — VNA/VNS