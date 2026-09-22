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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, US to further foster defence cooperation

September 22, 2026 - 22:46
General Phan Văn Giang proposed that the two sides continue coordinating closely in implementing agreed areas of defence cooperation, with priority given to war aftermath remediation.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang at the meeting with Acting Secretary of the US Navy Hùng Cao. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Việt Nam wishes to further advance cooperation with the US on the basis of the legitimate interests of both sides, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang said.

Giang made the statement while receiving Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hùng Cao in New York on Tuesday (local time), within the framework of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s attendance at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and bilateral activities in the US.

The Vietnamese official appreciated the US Department of War’s coordination in organising an event on the “Việt Nam Wartime Accounting Initiative” (VWAI) during the top Vietnamese leader’s visit. He said the move reflected the US commitment to joining Việt Nam’s “500-day campaign” to accelerate the search, collection and identification of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers.

Hùng Cao recalled his positive impressions from his recent visit to Việt Nam and noted the encouraging progress in bilateral ties. He said defence cooperation remains an important pillar in promoting peace and prosperity in both countries, as well as security, cooperation and development in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang shook hands with with Acting Secretary of the US Navy Hùng Cao. — VNA/VNS Photo

He affirmed that the US attaches importance to relations with Việt Nam and supports a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Việt Nam that plays an increasingly important role in the region.

He also expressed the US's readiness to broaden collaboration in war aftermath remediation, maritime security, capacity building, humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

Giang proposed that the two sides continue coordinating closely in implementing agreed areas of defence cooperation, with priority given to war aftermath remediation; the search, collection and identification of Vietnamese and US servicemen’s remains; the bilateral defence policy dialogue; defence industry; maritime security; and military medicine.

He called for the US’s continued assistance in addressing war consequences, including programmes supporting people with disabilities, tackling pollution and improving the environment in affected areas. — VNA/VNS

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