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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese Embassy in RoK completes citizen protection, helps stranded sailors return home

September 22, 2026 - 21:37
With support from the RoK side, the Vietnamese embassy in RoK conducted consular and citizen protection activities, meeting the sailors in person to encourage them, assess their circumstances and provide food and spiritual support while they awaited repatriation.

 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ went to the airport to meet and see off the sailors before their departure for Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has completed citizen protection measures and assisted 10 Vietnamese sailors who faced difficulties in the country in returning home.

On Tuesday, Vietnamese Ambassador Vũ Hồ and embassy officials went to the airport to meet and see off the sailors before their departure for Việt Nam.

According to the embassy, after being informed of the sailors’ difficulties, it promptly took measures to protect their legitimate rights and interests, worked with the RoK Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant authorities, regularly monitor the situation, understand their concerns and wishes, and seek solutions to facilitate their return at the earliest possible time.

With support from the RoK side, the embassy conducted consular and citizen protection activities, meeting the sailors in person to encourage them, assess their circumstances and provide food and spiritual support while they awaited repatriation.

It also closely coordinated with relevant RoK agencies to expedite the necessary procedures and paid close attention to the sailors’ living conditions, safety and health.

Thank to the RoK authorities' coordination and the embassy’s efforts, all 10 sailors completed the required procedures and returned to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS

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