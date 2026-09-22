Việt Nam vows to nurture special ties with Laos

HÀ NỘI — Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú received a high-ranking delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in Hà Nội on Tuesday, affirming Việt Nam’s commitment to preserving the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties and countries.

The delegation, led by Lao Deputy Minister of Justice Khamphan Bounphakhom, is in Việt Nam for a study and thematic exchange programme, which is an important activity within the framework of the trusted cooperation between the CPV and the LPRP.

Welcoming the guests, the Vietnamese leader praised the participation of senior Lao officials from Party bodies, ministries, sectors and localities, stressing the importance of regular exchanges of theories and practical experience between the two Parties on diverse and substantive issues.

He said the exchanges serve not only as vivid evidence of the close and trusted ties between the two Parties, but also as a forum for sharing theoretical achievements and practical experience in building and improving political systems to meet new development requirements.

The host congratulated Laos on its significant achievements over the past 40 years of renewal, expressing his belief that under the LPRP’s leadership, the Lao people will continue to make progress in building, safeguarding and developing a peaceful, stable, united and prosperous country, and successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026-2030.

He expressed his pleasure at the continued development of the Việt Nam-Laos relationship across all fields, contributing to political stability, defence and security, socio-economic development and the international standing of both countries.

Việt Nam, he affirmed, will continue to do its utmost together with Laos to preserve, nurture and pass on to younger generations the two countries’ close and loyal relationship, which he described as a strategic task of vital significance to the security and development of the two countries.

For his part, Bounphakhom thanked the key Vietnamese leader for receiving the delegation and sharing valuable information, saying the meeting reflected the enduring fraternal ties between the two Parties and nations.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its historic achievements after 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), showing his belief that under the CPV’s leadership, the Vietnamese people will achieve further successes in implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the strategic goals set for 2030 and 2045.

The Lao official also expressed pleasure at the continued development of the special Laos-Việt Nam relationship, saying it has brought practical benefits to the people of both countries.

He said the thematic discussions and field trips to several Vietnamese localities during the programme have provided valuable theoretical and practical insights, contributing to new approaches for the new era.

The Lao delegation pledged to apply the knowledge and experience gained from the programme to its work and contribute to preserving and strengthening the special relationship between the two Parties and countries. — VNA/VNS