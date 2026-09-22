Việt Nam joins ADMM+ multinational exercise in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Việt Nam is participating in Exercise Trident Resolve 2026, a multinational field exercise combining three expert groups of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM+) on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HARD), military medicine (MM) and cyber security, which opened in Cilegon, Indonesia’s Banten province, on Tuesday.

The exercise, involving about 2,200 military personnel from 19 countries, is aimed at enhancing coordination and readiness in responding to emergencies, particularly disasters with cross-border impacts. The Vietnamese delegation comprises 18 personnel, led by Colonel Đoàn Văn Thận, Assistant for Disaster Prevention and Control at the Department of Search and Rescue under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA).

The exercise brings together the three areas – HARD, MM and cyber security in a single field exercise to test the operation of multinational coordination mechanisms in complex emergencies.

Trident Resolve 2026’ s scenario is built around large-scale disasters, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis. Participants will conduct humanitarian relief operations, military medical activities and handle situations involving information, communications and cyber security.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence had previously designated Banten as the main site for the joint disaster-response simulation.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Indonesia, Thận said the VPA personnel are participating in all three exercise components, noting that they have previously taken part in search and rescue operations in Türkiye, Myanmar and Venezuela, as well as deployed field hospitals in South Sudan.

The Vietnamese delegation shared experience from overseas search and rescue operations, while learning from ASEAN member states and partner countries to further enhance its capacity to conduct such operations when required, he said.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Inspector General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence Lt. Gen. Rui F.G.P. Duarte said current security challenges are becoming increasingly complex and closely interconnected.

He noted that disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, floods and forest fires can cause not only damage at affected sites but also disrupt aviation, healthcare and communications systems, and infrastructure, he noted, adding that their large scale requires countries to take collective action, share knowledge and strengthen coordination.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Darwin Cox, Commanding General of the 18th Theater Medical Command of the US Army Pacific, said that beyond operational objectives, the event also strengthens trust and friendship among participating countries.

Trident Resolve 2026 will run through September 25, bringing together ASEAN members and eight ADMM+ partner countries – Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the US.

Indonesia’s hosting of the exercise reflects ADMM+’s continued focus on practical cooperation, with coordinated disaster response and humanitarian assistance becoming increasingly important areas of regional defence cooperation.

Alongside the training activities, the MM expert groups co-chaired by Indonesia and the US, are also carrying out community support programmes, including Project-based Community Medical Development (PCMD) and Medical Assistance Programme (MAP), directly benefiting local residents. — VNA/VNS