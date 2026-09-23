Việt Nam shares three digital transformation lessons at UN

NEW YORK — Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân shared three lessons from Việt Nam’s digital transformation efforts at a United Nations (UN) discussion in New York on September 21, highlighting the need for shared digital infrastructure, practical applications and broader access to technology.

At the high-level session themed "The Global Digital Compact in Practice – Open Mic" held as part of UN Digital Cooperation Day 2026 marking two years since the adopton of the Global Digital Compact (GDC), Quân said digital transformation should be treated as a national development project rather than simply a technology initiative.

Quân said that the first lesson from Việt Nam is the importance of building shared digital foundations that connect infrastructure, data, platforms and digital services, while putting people and businesses at the centre and promoting an "AI-first" approach.

The second is that digital transformation must become part of people's everyday lives. He cited VNeID, Việt Nam's digital identification application, which is being developed as a trusted gateway connecting people and businesses with public services and the wider digital ecosystem.

The third lesson is the need to ensure digital transformation reaches all communities, particularly those in mountainous, border and island areas.

Quân said that Việt Nam is working to expand mobile network coverage and improve network quality and ensure that no people, communities or children are left behind.

Digital transformation is not only a technology project but a national development project, he said, adding that Việt Nam supports the GDC as a platform for sharing experience and promoting international cooperation.

The GDC is a global framework for digital cooperation and artificial intelligence governance aimed at shaping a safe, equitable and human-centred digital future.

Adopted by all 193 UN member states at the Summit of the Future in September 2024, the GDC calls on governments to uphold international law and human rights in the digital sphere and take concrete steps to create a safe and secure digital environment.

It also recognises the contribution of the private sector, technical community and researchers to international digital cooperation and calls on stakeholders to work together to build an open, safe and secure digital future.

UN Digital Cooperation Day 2026 was organised by the UN Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies (ODET) during the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, bringing together government representatives, private-sector organisations, civil society, academics and industry leaders.

The discussions focused on practical experiences from countries, lessons from national digital transformation efforts and opportunities to increase the impact of digital cooperation and partnerships. — VNS