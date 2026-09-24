Traditional toys prove popular as Mid-Autumn Festival arrives

HÀ NỘI — Alongside modern products, traditional toys such as star-shaped lanterns, paper-mache masks, lion heads, drums and revolving lanterns continue to attract families as the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 25 this year, approaches.

Nguyễn Minh Nguyệt, a small trader selling Mid-Autumn Festival toys on Hàng Mã Street in Hoàn Kiếm Ward, Hà Nội, said traditional products were drawing considerable interest.

Customers were not only asking about prices but also paying close attention to materials, origins and safety.

Products that are reasonably priced, attractively designed and reflect the distinctive character of the Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival tend to sell better, she said.

Nguyệt said in addition to finished products, toy kits that allow parents and children to assemble and decorate toys together are also proving popular.

“These are not simply gifts, but also give family members an opportunity to prepare together for the full-moon celebrations,” she said.

Schools, agencies, residential areas and neighbourhood groups also often place bulk orders for toys to organise Mid-Autumn Festival activities for children.

With VNĐ100,000-200,000 (US$4-8), a family can buy a child a lantern, mask and small drum.

For group activities, traditional toys have an advantage because they are affordable, easy to use and strongly evoke the festive atmosphere.

The continued popularity of traditional toys suggests that many families want their children to experience products associated with Việt Nam’s traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

It also presents an opportunity for domestic handicraft establishments and businesses to improve designs and quality and build stronger brands for Vietnamese-made toys.

Nguyễn Thu Hà, a resident of Hoàng Liệt Ward, Hà Nội, said her family still preferred to buy star-shaped lanterns, small drums and paper-mache masks so that her child could enjoy the festival while learning more about the traditional celebration.

A survey of several retail outlets found that prices of traditional Mid-Autumn Festival toys had remained broadly stable compared with last year, ranging from VNĐ15,000 ($0.6) to VNĐ350,000 ($13.5) per item depending on the type, size and level of finishing.

Small star-shaped lanterns cost around VNĐ20,000-30,000 ($0.8-1.2) each, while larger ones are priced at VNĐ50,000-70,000 ($2-3). Paper-mache masks range from VNĐ30,000-60,000 ($1-2.3).

Small lion heads for children start at around VNĐ150,000 ($6), while larger, more elaborately decorated products can cost VNĐ500,000-600,000 ($19-23).

Many traditional toys have been given updated designs and colours this year while continuing to use familiar materials such as bamboo, cellophane, coloured paper and fabric.

Animal-shaped lanterns, mini lion heads and masks featuring traditional folk characters have been designed with children in mind, giving parents more choices.

Safety remains priority

Rather than choosing toys solely according to their children's preferences, parents are increasingly paying attention to materials, durability, age suitability and safety warnings displayed on products.

Hà said online shopping saved her time and made it easier to compare designs and prices.

However, for products that children would hold, put in their mouths or use for extended periods, she always preferred sellers with clear physical addresses.

Buying toys online is very convenient, with a wide range of designs and prices, but she does not choose products based solely on advertising images.

“Before buying, I carefully check information about the manufacturer, origin, materials and recommended age. If a product has no proper labelling or the seller cannot clearly explain where it comes from, I won't order it,” Hà said.

Hà said price was not the only consideration when choosing toys for children.

Products with a strong plastic smell, easily peeling colours, loose parts or no clearly stated age recommendation were generally ruled out by her family.

She was willing to pay more for products that were sturdy, clearly sourced and safe.

Cao Hồng Minh, who lives in Từ Liêm Ward, Hà Nội, also frequently buys toys for children online.

She said the channel offered a wide range of choices but could also pose risks if buyers relied solely on advertising images.

Some products look large, attractive and sturdy online, but when they arrive they can be smaller than expected, made of thin plastic or have parts that come loose easily.

“I therefore carefully check real-life photos, read reviews from previous buyers and ask sellers about labels, materials and dimensions before placing an order,” Minh said.

After receiving a product, Minh always checks it before giving it to her child, paying particular attention to sharp edges, cords, battery compartments and small parts that could come loose.

For children's toys, she said, safety should take precedence over appearance and low prices.

Tighter inspections

As part of a plan to inspect goods serving the Mid-Autumn Festival market, the Hà Nội Market Surveillance Division has instructed its teams to step up monitoring of local markets, track supply, demand and prices, and inspect establishments producing and selling mooncakes, confectionery, soft drinks, children's toys and other high-demand goods.

Inspections focus on compliance with regulations on business registration, invoices and documents, product origin, labelling, conformity declarations, product quality and price displays.

Businesses with a history of violations, warehouses, storage sites and areas considered high-risk have been placed under closer scrutiny.

Dương Mạnh Hùng, deputy director of the division, said the division has instructed its market surveillance teams to stay close to developments in their areas and step up inspections of businesses selling goods for the Mid-Autumn Festival, particularly children's toys.

Inspection teams are focusing on product origins, invoices and documents, labelling, certificates of conformity and product quality, while working with relevant agencies to promptly detect and strictly handle smuggled goods, counterfeit products, goods of unknown origin and unsafe products.

“This will help protect consumers' rights, particularly those of children, and maintain market stability in the capital,” he said.

In addition to inspecting shops, traditional markets and other physical outlets, the division is paying closer attention to sales on e-commerce platforms, social media and livestream accounts.

“These channels are expanding rapidly but can also be exploited to sell goods of unknown origin or evade inspections by authorities,” he added.

To ensure a safe Mid-Autumn Festival market, businesses are required to verify the legal documentation of goods before putting them up for sale and fully comply with regulations on invoices, documents, product labelling, price displays and conformity declarations.

Products that are violent, dangerous or unsuitable for children must not be placed on the market.

Consumers are advised to buy products from reputable outlets and carefully check product labels, origins, instructions for use and the CR conformity mark.

Anyone detecting signs of irregularities in a product should report them to the relevant authorities for timely inspection and action. — VNS