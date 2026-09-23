500-day campaign: 664 sets of war martyrs’ remains founded at HCM City's park

HCM CITY — A total of 664 sets of war martyrs’ remains have been recovered at Lê Thị Riêng Park in HCM City after three months of search and excavation, according to the municipal Military High Command.

From June 23 to September 23, K74 Team under the HCM City Military High Command recovered 664 sets of remains at the site, which was formerly Đô Thành Cemetery, in Hoà Hưng Ward.

Of the total, 631 were individual sets of remains, while 33 were recovered from eight mass graves. Personal artifacts were found with 298 sets of remains.

On September 23, the team temporarily suspended excavation and search operations due to heavy rain and preparations for site clearance and cleaning ahead of a memorial service and reburial ceremony scheduled for early October.

Heavy and consecutive rains in HCM City in recent days have significantly affected the team’s work, with excavation sites becoming flooded. The forces at the site have had to use high-capacity pumps to drain water from excavation pits.

Further rain is forecast in the coming days, potentially causing additional difficulties and slowing the search and excavation work at Lê Thị Riêng Park. — VNA/VNS