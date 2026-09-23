Party General Secretary, President Tô Lâm meets with US Senator Steve Daines in New York

NEW YORK — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Wednesday met with US Senator Steve Daines, Senator for Montana and member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, in New York.

The meeting formed part of the top leader's trip to the US to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.

General Secretary and President Lâm expressed his pleasure at meeting Daines again following his visit to Việt Nam in March 2025.

He spoke highly of the Senator’s affection for and interest in Việt Nam, as well as his positive contributions to the bilateral relations, including his joint efforts with Senator Jeff Merkley to promote the US Senate’s adoption of a resolution commemorating the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam–US diplomatic ties.

General Secretary and President Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam regards the US as one of the leading strategically important partners and wants to work with the US to continue deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive and effective manner.

He asked Daines, given his role and prestige in the Senate, to continue contributing to the promotion of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

Daines recalled his positive impressions from his visit to Việt Nam in March 2025 and the phone talks with the Vietnamese leader in February 2026.

He expressed his impression with and congratulations on Việt Nam's development achievements over recent years and the positive progress in the bilateral relations, affirming that Việt Nam is an important partner of the US in the region. Daines said he wants to continue contributing to stronger Việt Nam–US ties, particularly in economic and trade cooperation and other areas of mutual interest.

Speaking highly of the Vietnamese leader's address to the UN General Assembly on September 22, Daines said Việt Nam's message of responsibility, cooperation and a vision for peace, stability and sustainable development carries profound significance amid the current international context. He stressed that the world needs more responsible countries like Việt Nam and visionary leaders like General Secretary and President Lâm.

Discussing specific areas of cooperation, General Secretary and President Lâm emphasised that economic and trade ties should remain a pillar and important driving force of the bilateral relationship.

He called on the two sides to soon conclude negotiations on a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement, while appropriately addressing outstanding issues in an objective and balanced manner and ensuring a balance of interests in line with the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Vietnamese leader suggested stronger cooperation in science and technology, innovation, energy, war aftermath remediation, defence and security, and people-to-people exchanges. He encouraged expanded cooperation between Montana and Vietnamese localities, particularly in areas where both sides have strengths and needs, such as agriculture, energy, technology and critical minerals.

Daines agreed with the directions outlined by the top Vietnamese leader, holding that the two sides still have considerable room to expand cooperation, particularly in economic and trade ties, agriculture, energy, and cooperation between Montana and Vietnamese localities.

The Senator affirmed that he will continue contributing to the promotion of Việt Nam–US relations, including cooperation in addressing war aftermath and enhancing mutual understanding and trust, with a view to developing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive and effective manner. — VNS