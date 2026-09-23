Việt Nam secures cooperation documents with UN development agencies

NEW YORK — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, a high-level Vietnamese delegation and senior United Nations officials witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between Việt Nam and the UN in New York on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

The activity was part of the Vietnamese leader’s working to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

At the ceremony, Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn and heads of three leading UN development agencies – UNDP Administrator Alexander de Croo, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, and UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita – exchanged the Country Programme Documents (CPD) for the 2027–2031 period between the Government of Việt Nam and these respective agencies.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang and UNDP Administrator Alexander de Croo exchanged an agreement amending and supplementing the 2012 agreement between the Vietnamese Government and the UNDP on the renovation, upgrade, and use of the Green One UN House in Hà Nội.

Besides, representatives from the Ministry of Public Security and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) exchanged a letter of intent regarding the establishment of an Asia-Pacific regional counter cybercrime centre in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lâm appreciated the invaluable support and cooperation that UN organisations have extended to Việt Nam over the years.

He emphasised that these contributions are significant not only in terms of resources but, more importantly, through the sharing of knowledge, experience, and innovative ideas and solutions, all of which have helped improve the people's quality of life and solidify the foundation for the country's sustainable development.

He affirmed that the signing and exchange of the Country Programme Documents for 2027–2031 mark the beginning of a new chapter in the partnership between Việt Nam and the three UN organisations. This serves not only as a framework guiding programmes for the next five years but also as a strong commitment to translating strategic goals into concrete actions and tangible results that bring practical benefits to the people.

Stressing the 2027–2031 period as pivotal for Việt Nam following 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), the leader stated that the country is striving for a breakthrough to achieve its 2030 development goals, thereby laying the groundwork to realise the aspiration of becoming a developed nation with modern industry and high income by 2045.

On this journey, Việt Nam looks to the UNDP, UNICEF, and UNFPA to continue leveraging their respective strengths, expertise, and global networks in partnering with the country in development model innovation, digital and green transitions, resilience building, adaptation to population aging, and the empowerment of women and youth, he stated.

General Secretary and President Lâm expected these three UN agencies to remain trustworthy partners, facilitating Việt Nam's access to advanced knowledge, technology, and resources, while strengthening internal coordination within the UN system to generate comprehensive and long-lasting impacts.

Việt Nam will remain an active, proactive, and responsible member of the international community, he said, adding that it will continue to provide headquarters facilities to UN organisations in the country free of charge, and also welcomes these bodies to establish national or regional representative offices and to host major global events in Việt Nam.

They country stands ready to share its development experience with other nations through cooperation mechanisms, working together towards a peaceful, prosperous, inclusive, and people-centered world, the top leader remarked.

In their speeches, the heads of the UNDP, UNICEF, and UNFPA expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s development journey and outstanding achievements, pledging to continue supporting the country in seizing epoch-defining opportunities in a timely manner.

They expressed their hope that Việt Nam will actively share its development experience through South–South and trilateral cooperation mechanisms, and that it will make even greater contributions to the shared development goals of the international community. — VNA/VNS