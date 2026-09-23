Ngọc Linh ginseng needs rapid international standardisation

Ngọc Linh ginseng, or Vietnamese ginseng (Panax vietnamensis), is farmed on more than 1,600ha in the mountainous region of Đà Nẵng at 1,400m above sea level. Pharmacist Nguyễn Văn Toanh discussed his scientific research and opinions on the development of ginseng in a talk with Việt Nam News.

Can you explain the value of Ngọc Linh Ginseng?

Ngọc Linh Ginseng (Panax vietnamensis) is one of the most precious medicinal plants in the world. Its exceptional professional value stems from specific chemical and biological structures – distinctive Ocotillol-type Saponins.

Ngọc Linh ginseng possesses an extremely high concentration of the Coyotillo group, typically Majonoside R2 (MR2). MR2 accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total saponin content in the root.

The active compound MR2 offers superior effects in treatment of psychological/neurological stress, providing antioxidant benefits, protecting liver cells and boosting immunity without causing severe hypertension.

However, the precious ginseng was mass used as fresh root in mixing with wine/honey for drinking. It’s just a raw process of the ginseng rather than processing a health product with evidence-based medicine (EBM).

We have yet standardised active ingredients on the raw material of the ginseng, so it is difficult to prove clinical efficacy under the strict criteria of the US FDA or European Medicines Agency (EMA).

How does Ngọc Linh Ginseng achieve international standards?

It needs a plan mapping out on a legally binding reference book containing quality standards, specifications and directions for the identification and preparation of medicines including intellectual property (IP) protection, DNA identification, clinical research and brand positioning.

The Majonoside (R2) index should be identified as a Reference Standard recognised in the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), European Pharmacopoeia and Japanese Pharmacopoeia (JP).

We should identify DNA Barcoding and Traceability for authentic Ngọc Linh ginseng strains in classification with the other ginseng species or fake Ngọc Linh ginseng roots.

Clinical trials must be implemented in standards of Good Clinical Practice (GCP), while proving roles in supporting treatment of cancer, neurasthenia and enhancing immunity.

Practical and trial studies should be immediately published in international peer-reviewed medical journals for global reach.

Ngọc Linh ginseng should be protected by registration of Geographical Indications (GI) and international trademarks of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) when entering into markets in the US, EU, Japan, Republic of Korea and China.

Ngọc Linh ginseng grown in the highlands region from 1,200m to 1,500m above sea level is the best quality, so key strategic growing core zones should be conserved in the mountainous area of Quảng Ngãi and Đà Nẵng in reserving for premium and high-end pharmaceutical extraction and high-value exports.

Meanwhile, the ginseng could be expanded to buffer zones in Lai Châu, Lào Cai and Lâm Đồng, but it needs strict qualification and control measures on quality.

What are the best solutions for sustainable development?

Việt Nam should focus on win-win partnerships, while boosting technology including hydrothermal processing, invitro cell research, bioreactor-based saponin extraction for cosmetics and functional food production.

Supercritical fluid extraction, vacuum freeze-drying and active ingredient nanotech are critical alternative options in increasing bioavailability and fully preserving MR2.

The ginseng needs to be built as a supply chain linking seed production, cultivation, processing, manufacturing and distribution, following the Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) standards set by the World Health Organization.

Digitalisation will be a key solution in boosting ginseng product management, while entire products (functional beverages, tea, cosmetics, and nutritional supplements) from Ngọc Linh ginseng are encouraged rather than selling fresh root.

The development of the ginseng must be built on a five-partner linkage of the 'State-Scientist-Business-Farmer-Distributor/Media'.

Ngọc Linh Ginseng should be closely developed with local ethnic groups in building a combined eco-tour service including Farm Lab-Farm Shop-Farm Tour in key ginseng growing zones. — VNS