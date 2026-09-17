Thai King and Queen’s Việt Nam visit ushers in new chapter in bilateral ties: official

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana paid a State visit to Việt Nam during September 14-16. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường speaks to the press about the implications of the visit to the two countries' bilateral ties.

Could you please share the significance of the State visit to Việt Nam by the King and Queen of Thailand?

The visit holds special, historic significance for Việt Nam-Thailand relations. This was the first state visit by a Thai monarch to Việt Nam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. It took place as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and after they upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025. The convergence of these three milestones made the event historic and opened a new chapter in bilateral ties.

Over the past fifty years, bilateral relations have made significant strides. Thailand is now Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with two-way trade reaching US$22.1 billion in 2025, and ranks among Việt Nam’s 10 largest foreign investors, with registered capital exceeding $15 billion. More than 1.1 million Vietnamese and Thai people visited each other’s countries in 2025, while more than 100,000 Vietnamese are living, studying and working in Thailand, forming a bridge between the two peoples.

The visit also demonstrated the special importance that the Thai Royal Family, State and people attach to Việt Nam. Given the Royal Family’s distinctive role in Thailand’s spiritual, historical and cultural life, the visit also strengthened people-to-people exchanges and bonds. The Thai Royal Family has also supported practical projects in education and community development in Việt Nam.

Could you review the highlights of this state visit by the King and Queen of Thailand?

During the visit, the Thai King and Queen held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and met with Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also joined the delegation.

This year alone, the two countries exchanged high-level visits in both directions, following the visit to Thailand by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and his spouse in May 2026. These top-level engagements – including the Thai Prime Minister accompanying the King – demonstrate the importance both sides attach to each other and to the Việt Nam-Thailand relationship.

Cultural and people-to-people activities included visits to Quán Sứ Pagoda and the Thai Language and Culture Centre at Hà Nội University.

The most important imprint, in my view, is the convergence of high-level political trust and the close bonds between the two peoples.

What activities will the two countries undertake following the visit?

The priority is to translate shared understandings, mutual trust and goodwill into concrete cooperation programmes and projects that benefit the two peoples. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate closely with Vietnamese and Thai agencies in carrying out this task.

In terms of the economy, the two countries will work to reach the $25billion bilateral trade target soon in a more balanced manner and effectively implement the “Three Connects” initiative to connect the our supply chains, economic sectors, localities and businesses, and sustainable growth strategies.

Cooperation in culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges will be strengthened. The two sides will expand Vietnamese and Thai language teaching, increase direct flights and promote community sites, including Việt Nam Town in Udon Thani province and President Hồ Chí Minh memorial sites in Thailand.

Việt Nam and Thailand will continue close coordination within ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional mechanisms.

I am confident that this visit, together with the foundation laid by 50 years of diplomatic relations, will take Việt Nam-Thailand ties into a new, broader and deeper phase. This is the common aspiration of the two peoples and will contribute to peace and cooperation in the region. — VNA/VNS