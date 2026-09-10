Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Opinion

Thai King, Queen’s state visit to Việt Nam to open new chapter in bilateral ties: Ambassador

September 10, 2026 - 19:21
Regarding trade cooperation, the two sides are likely to achieve their target of US$25 billion in bilateral trade this year, a basis for higher targets of $30 billion or even $50 billion in the future.
Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and his spouse met with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida in May 2026 in Bangkok. — VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK — The upcoming state visit to Việt Nam by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida marks a new milestone in the fruitful friendship and cooperation between the two countries over the past 50 years, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng has said.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Bangkok ahead of the visit, Ambassador Hùng noted that this will be the first state visit to Việt Nam by a Thai King and Queen since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976.

The visit is particularly significant as it takes place in 2026, when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, one year after their ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The new framework has provided a foundation for more effective cooperation, reflected in a series of high-level exchanges this year, including General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s official visit to Thailand on May 27-29, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s visit to Việt Nam on June 8-9, and President of the National Assembly and Chairman of the House of Representatives Sophon Zaram’s visit on August 5-7.

The frequency and high level of exchanges demonstrate the importance both sides attach to the relationship, as well as mutual understanding, political trust and determination to develop the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Hùng said.

Like General Secretary and President Lâm’s official visit to Thailand in May, the upcoming Thai King and Queen's visit carries symbolic significance, reaffirming commitment of the both sides' leaders to advancing bilateral ties. The sound political foundation and mutual trust will create favourable conditions for the two countries, businesses and peoples to expand cooperation across fields, he added.

Regarding trade cooperation, the two sides are likely to achieve their target of US$25 billion in bilateral trade this year, a basis for higher targets of $30 billion or even $50 billion in the future. Thailand is also among Việt Nam’s leading foreign investors. Hùng said Việt Nam welcomes Thai businesses to invest in line with its new foreign investment strategy, particularly in high-tech sectors.

The ambassador highlighted significant potential in culture and people-to-people exchanges, noting that the two countries share historical and cultural similarities while maintaining their distinctive identities. Both attach importance to sustainable development, creating opportunities to share experience and cooperate in addressing common challenges.

Projects carried out by the Thai Royal Family in Việt Nam in education, community development and social welfare are vivid examples of people-centred cooperation, Hùng said, expressing his hope that the visit will help expand effective cooperation models and bring the benefits of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership closer to the people.

He said the visit is expected to open a new chapter in bilateral relations over the next 50 years.

If the past 50 years have been a journey of building trust, enhancing mutual understanding and gradually upgrading bilateral ties, the next 50 years should be a period of fully realising the potential of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with increasingly stronger connectivity and trust, he said.

At the regional level, Việt Nam and Thailand are active and responsible ASEAN members, sharing interests and views on maintaining a united, resilient ASEAN with the central role in the regional architecture. Therefore, he expects that the Việt Nam-Thailand relationship will become one of the important driving forces promoting ASEAN solidarity and cooperation, especially in responding to emerging challenges and promoting regional connectivity.

He also voiced his hope that the two countries will make greater contributions to a peaceful, stable, resilient and sustainably developing ASEAN and Southeast Asia, where countries cooperate, develop together and share the benefits of peace. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Opinion

Indian expert highlights Việt Nam’s important role in BRICS

In an article published by Eurasia Review on Tuesday, Professor Reena Marwah of the University of Delhi, who is also Secretary-General of the Association of Asia Scholars, said Việt Nam’s strategic geography and sustained economic dynamism make it a substantive addition to BRICS.
Opinion

A global knowledge infrastructure is needed for OVs’ contributions

In an interview with Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Khánh Chi, Vice principal of Lạc Long Quân Vietnamese School in Poland, Đỗ Bích Thảo, said what is the most crucial step is for the State to create a "connectivity infrastructure" that is reliable and efficient enough for Vietnamese intellectuals and experts worldwide to identify the specific challenges that Việt Nam needs to solve.
Opinion

Việt Nam–France relations set to embrace fresh opportunities for cooperation

Việt Nam has consistently pursued an open policy of cooperation with countries around the world based on areas of mutual interest. In the current geopolitical context, Tô Lâm's visit to France comes at an opportune time to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties and enhance the role of Việt Nam–France cooperation in the foreign policies of both countries.
Opinion

Việt Nam–France cooperation hoped to be expanded

Bilateral defence ties remain largely symbolic and are still far from operational cooperation. Although the comprehensive strategic partnership aims to expand collaboration into defence industry, progress has yet to match the potential.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom