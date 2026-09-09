Việt Nam promotes role as BRICS’ partner: ambassador

DELHI — Việt Nam's participation in BRICS as a partner country reflects its strong support for multilateralism and proactive contribution to multilateral cooperation mechanisms, while opening up opportunities to diversify markets, strengthen supply-chain connectivity and access resources for science, technology and innovation, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trịnh Minh Mạnh.

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will attend the 18th BRICS Summit and conduct bilateral activities in India on September 12–13.

Manh noted that Việt Nam's consistent participation in BRICS activities at a high level since becoming a partner country in June 2025 demonstrates the importance it attaches to the cooperation mechanism.

PM Hưng's first participation in the summit, held under India's 2026 Chairmanship, is expected to further demonstrate Việt Nam's support for India’s role as the chair. Amid growing uncertainty in the global economic and political landscape, Việt Nam's participation also conveys a message of support for multilateralism, solidarity, cooperation and shared responsibility for peace, stability and sustainable development.

The ambassador noted that this year's theme on Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability closely aligns with Việt Nam's development priorities. This provides scope for Việt Nam to share its experience and promote practical initiatives in areas of common interest, including digital transformation, science and technology, innovation, human resource development, the green economy, clean energy, enhanced connectivity and sustainable supply chains.

Through such engagement, Việt Nam aims to contribute to the overall success of BRICS while promoting its role as a bridge and helping strengthen the voice of developing countries on the basis of openness, inclusiveness and transparency, while complementing existing multilateral mechanisms.

Việt Nam's engagement with BRICS has also expanded beyond political, economic and sectoral cooperation to culture, people-to-people exchanges and community connectivity. During India’s 2026 BRICS Chairmanship, Việt Nam has actively participated in the BRICS Fair, BRICS Symphony Concert, and BRICS cycling and running events. These activities have helped showcase Việt Nam's country, people and culture, foster mutual understanding and people-to-people ties, and strengthen the social foundations for long-term cooperation among BRICS members and partner countries.

Regarding the economic benefits of BRICS cooperation, the ambassador highlighted the grouping's considerable scale and potential. The 11 full BRICS members currently account for nearly half of the world’s population, around 40 per cent of global GDP and about one quarter of global trade. Its reach and influence are even greater when partner countries are included.

BRICS members and partners also possess significant strengths in markets, science and technology, innovation, energy, natural resources and human resources – areas that Việt Nam can leverage to support its development objectives in the new period.

The ambassador said BRICS will provide Việt Nam with additional space to diversify markets and partners, expand trade and investment, and enhance resilience against global economic fluctuations. Stronger connectivity with BRICS economies may also enable Vietnamese enterprises to participate more deeply in regional and global production and supply chains.

At the same time, BRICS offers substantial room for cooperation in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, said the diplomat.

The ambassador stressed that the priority is to turn this potential into concrete projects and results. Việt Nam will therefore pursue practical and mutually beneficial cooperation, linking BRICS engagement with national development goals, particularly rapid and sustainable growth, higher productivity, stronger technological capacity and an enhanced position in global value chains.

PM Hưng's participation in the BRICS Summit is also expected to provide fresh momentum for Việt Nam–India relations, which have entered a new phase following the upgrade of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The visit comes after General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm's state visit to India in May. Against this backdrop, the meeting between the two countries’ government leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit will provide an important opportunity to further concretise shared understandings and high-level agreements already reached.

Economic cooperation is expected to remain a key priority, with the two sides striving to raise bilateral trade to US$25 billion by 2030, while facilitating market access for goods from both countries and promoting two-way investment.

Việt Nam and India also have considerable potential to develop new growth drivers in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and energy. These areas correspond to Việt Nam's development needs while reflecting India’s increasingly strong capabilities.

The two sides are also expected to step up connectivity in infrastructure, aviation, logistics and supply chains, helping bring economic relations more in line with the very high level of political trust between the two countries.

According to Manh, PM Hưng's trip carries both multilateral and bilateral significance, providing an additional boost for Việt Nam–India relations and helping the new cooperation framework quickly develop in greater depth, substance and effectiveness. — VNA/VNS