VPBank signs US$27 million loan agreement with JBIC to finance power transmission project

HÀ NỘI — VPBank has signed a loan agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and co-lenders Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and The Joyo Bank Ltd (Japan).

With a value of US$27 million, this is the first project loan under the $150 million credit facility framework agreement signed by VPBank and JBIC in 2024 to finance clean energy and green projects in Việt Nam.

The financing will strengthen power transmission capacity and help integrate renewable energy output in southern Việt Nam.

VPBank will provide the financing to the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) for the development of a 220 kV transmission line, helping increase the capacity to receive and transmit electricity generated by renewable energy projects in southern Việt Nam and facilitating the integration of clean power into the national electricity grid.

The signing moves cooperation from a green finance framework to project-level funding and strengthens VPBank’s role in mobilising international capital for Việt Nam’s energy transition.

Kamijo Hiroki, VPBank deputy CEO and head of its Foreign Direct Investment and Transaction Banking Division, said the first project loan with JBIC under the cooperation framework reflected the bank’s commitment to supporting infrastructure projects, green growth and Việt Nam’s energy transition. He added that mobilising international capital would help modernise the national power system and support sustainable development.

The $27 million financing from VPBank will support EVNNPT in expanding and upgrading the transmission system and increasing its capacity to integrate renewable energy, in line with the revised Power Development Plan VIII. It will also help connect international financial resources with Vietnam’s need to modernize its power infrastructure.

The financing is implemented under JBIC’s GREEN operations and is also aligned with the Government of Japan’s POWERR Asia initiative, which aims to strengthen cooperation with Asian countries toward enhancing the resilience of energy and resource supply chains. Through this cooperation, the financing will support Việt Nam in developing sustainable energy infrastructure and achieving its emissions-reduction targets.

By mid-2026, VPBank’s outstanding green credit had risen more than 50 per cent from end-2025 to VNĐ59 trillion, supporting financing for clean energy and infrastructure projects. — BIZHUB/VNS