Festival marks 30 years of High-Quality Vietnamese Goods programme

HCM CITY — The High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association will hold a four-day festival from October 8-11 at Lê Văn Tám Park in HCM City to mark the 30th anniversary of the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods programme, under the theme “Pride and Continuity”.

The festival’s central message is a tribute to consumers, whose choices have shaped the programme since its launch in 1996. The programme was established through consumer voting, with businesses ultimately relying on consumers’ purchasing decisions, regardless of their investment in factories, technology, distribution or marketing.

The festival will feature the “30-Year Journey” exhibition, showcasing photographs and archival materials from different stages of development, records of High-Quality Vietnamese Goods award ceremonies over the years, outstanding products and brands that have left their mark on the market.

Another space, “The Vietnamese Brand Road”, will showcase businesses that have been repeatedly selected by consumers. Rather than simply displaying company logos, the exhibition will highlight how businesses have adapted their products, responded to market cycles, learned from consumers and maintained their market presence.

The association’s chairwoman Vũ Kim Hạnh said the festival will be open to visitors and shoppers from 8:30am to 9:30pm daily.

Visitors can take part in interactive activities including the “Vietnamese Goods Imprints Passport”, the “Memory Wall”, family gameshows and daily “Vietnamese Goods Golden Hours”, when selected products will be sold for VNĐ30,000 or offered discounts of up to 30 per cent.

The festival will conclude on October 11 with awards for Vietnamese goods writing and photography competitions, along with a performance of “The Vietnamese Goods Song”.

Hạnh said the event was not merely an anniversary looking back on the journey so far, but also the culmination of months of preparation, bringing together historical archives, media initiatives, experiential activities, creative competitions, company tours, cultural performances and interactive spaces for consumers.

A major anniversary project is a 600-page book documenting 30 years of Vietnamese goods, from early trade fairs and rural campaigns to digital transformation, green start-ups and sustainability.

The organisers have also developed a 30-year digital archive at 30nam.hvnclc.vn, featuring podcasts, videos, an e-book and stories about Vietnamese brands.

Reflecting on the past three decades, Hạnh said Vietnamese businesses have demonstrated resilience by adapting to changing market demands and increasingly stringent global sustainability requirements.

She stressed that consumers ultimately determine whether businesses survive, making consumer trust and the ability to learn from both successes and failures essential.

She also highlighted the emergence of green start-ups and the need for domestic businesses to combine local resources with advanced technology to develop higher-value products.

The anniversary takes place as Vietnamese businesses face increasingly demanding requirements related to international standards, technology, traceability, digital transformation, the circular economy and the green transition. — BIZHUB/VNS