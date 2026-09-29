Việt Nam targets first outlet retail model by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aims to establish at least one outlet retail model by 2030, under a plan approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop outlet shopping destinations combining retail, tourism and leisure.

The plan, which extends to 2030 with a vision to 2045, calls for a gradual legal framework for outlet development and integration of outlet projects into the planning of provinces with suitable potential.

Outlets are retail destinations where manufacturers or distributors sell directly to consumers at prices suited to the model. Products may include excess inventory, slightly defective goods or items produced specifically for outlet sales.

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to train at least 5,000 officials and businesses involved in outlet management and operations. Vietnamese products are targeted to account for 30-40 per cent of goods at pilot outlets, while at least 10 categories of 'national gift' products are expected to be developed for sale through the model.

The plan identifies three outlet formats: premium outlet villages with 30,000-50,000 sq.m. of leasable space, combining retail with dining, entertainment and cultural activities; urban or suburban outlet centres covering 5,000-25,000 sq.m. and focusing on mass-market and mid-range brands; and integrated outlets of 15,000-50,000 sq.m. incorporated into mixed-use developments.

From 2030 to 2045, the government envisions at least one outlet in each of Việt Nam’s northern, central and southern regions. Potential locations include major transport corridors around Hà Nội and HCM City, the Đà Nẵng-Hội An coastal corridor, and tourism hubs such as Cam Ranh and Phú Quốc.

The plan encourages Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ninh and An Giang to study and attract investment in pilot outlet projects. Local authorities will select sites and investment models based on land availability, market demand, transport connectivity and tourism potential.

Investor selection will focus on financial capacity, retail operating experience, ability to attract brands and commitments to selling Vietnamese products.

The government will also strengthen market oversight at outlet centres, including checks on product origin, pricing and price displays, as well as measures against smuggling, commercial fraud and counterfeit goods. — VNS