Việt Nam strives to master core technology for 500 kV shunt reactors

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is seeking to develop domestic capabilities to design, manufacture and test 500 kilovolt (kV) shunt reactors, as the country expands its power transmission network and seeks to reduce reliance on imported electrical equipment.

In its latest move, Dong Anh Electrical Equipment Corporation (EEMC) has launched a national science and technology project to research and develop technology for manufacturing 500 kV shunt reactors.

The project, led by EEMC in cooperation with the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, has a total budget of nearly VNĐ82.5 billion (over US$3 million), including VNĐ22.3 billion from the state budget.

It aims to design and manufacture a 500 kV shunt reactor with a capacity of 120 MVAr that meets IEC 60076 standards.

Trần Đức Thắng, secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, said the project would contribute to developing safe, green and stable energy infrastructure to support economic growth and attract investment in the city and across the country.

During the launch ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday, Thắng described the project as an example of cooperation between the State, academia and businesses, and called for close coordination during manufacturing, testing and quality verification.

He also urged the participating organisations to align production with demand from the market and national power grid, while training young engineers and specialists to master core technologies.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định said Resolution No 57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, identifies science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as a key strategic breakthrough and a major driver of rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.

Against this backdrop, mastering strategic technologies in critical infrastructure sectors such as energy is essential to safeguarding national security and strengthening economic autonomy.

He called on EEMC, Hanoi University of Science and Technology and the research team to adhere to scientific standards, project schedules and quality requirements, with technological mastery, reliability, operational performance and commercial competitiveness serving as key measures of success.

Nguyễn Đình Phước, deputy general director of Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and chairman of EEMC's board, said domestic research and manufacturing of electrical equipment, alongside investment in power generation and transmission infrastructure, were important to strengthening energy security and reducing reliance on imports.

EEMC would implement the project systematically, focusing on quality, schedule, efficiency and safety, he said.

Under the adjusted National Power Development Plan VIII, Việt Nam plans to build about 12,944 km of new transmission lines and add 102,900 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of 500 kV substation capacity during 2021-30.

The expansion of long-distance transmission lines and renewable energy generation is expected to increase demand for reactive power compensation and voltage control, creating a greater need for 500 kV shunt reactors.

The 500 kV shunt reactors currently used on Việt Nam's power grid have historically been fully imported, EEMC said.

Developing domestic technology would enable Việt Nam to design, manufacture and test the equipment locally, helping reduce import costs, improve the availability of replacement equipment and strengthen the country's energy self-reliance.

It could also improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese electrical-equipment manufacturers and build expertise among domestic engineers and workers, EEMC said. — VNS