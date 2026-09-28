Tax authorities seek dialogue with foreign-invested firms over tax policy

HÀ NỘI — Tax policy, the investment environment and compliance requirements were highlighted at a seminar on Monday attended by tax authorities and foreign-invested enterprises.

Mai Xuân Thanh, director general of the Department of Taxation, said the foreign-invested sector has become an important part of Việt Nam's economy after nearly four decades of foreign investment, contributing to economic growth, exports, employment and technology transfer.

But the focus of investment policy has shifted from the volume of capital attracted to investment quality, value creation and contributions to sustainable economic development, Thanh said, adding that policies and management practices must evolve as investment priorities change.

Accrding to Thanh, taxation is not simply an expense for long-term investors who also need clear policies, predictable obligations and consistent implementation, as well as mechanisms for dialogue and resolving problems.

He said the country's tax framework has been continuously reviewed and updated, while tax administration is moving toward greater use of data, risk management and technology.

For foreign-invested businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions, issues such as related-party transactions, double taxation agreements, mutual agreement procedures, advance pricing agreements and tax information exchange were becoming increasingly important, Thanh said.

He called for greater transparency from both businesses and tax authorities. Companies should ensure their records and data accurately reflect their operations and transactions and communicate with tax authorities early on complex issues, he said.

Tax authorities, meanwhile, should publicly disclose policies and procedures, explain requirements clearly and apply them consistently, Thanh said.

Nguyễn Thanh Hưng from Scavi JSC said businesses are facing a number of new regulations, including changes to rules governing related-party transactions that took effect on July 1.

Companies remained concerned about whether the data sources and analytical methods they used to assess related-party transactions would match those used by tax authorities, he said.

Businesses also hope for more specific and transparent regulations so that we can review our practices, ensure compliance, and avoid risks associated with related-party transactions, Hưng said.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, deputy director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance, said changing global supply chains and intensifying competition between countries are reshaping the investment environment.

Việt Nam should continue to attract foreign investment while placing greater emphasis on the quality, efficiency and sustainability of capital flows, Tuấn said.

He added that the Government is striving to strengthen links between the foreign-invested sector and domestic economic capabilities as part of the country's longer-term development strategy.

Meanwhile, Eloïse Roux, project manager at the Delegation of the European Union to Việt Nam, said stability and predictability are key factors for countries seeking to attract and retain foreign-invested businesses amid global uncertainty and disruptions to international trade.

Việt Nam remains attractive to investors due to its growing domestic market, export-oriented logistics infrastructure and network of free trade agreements, Roux said.

Roux said there is significant potential to expand investment cooperation between Việt Nam and the EU, adding that attracting higher-quality and strategic investment would require a stable, favourable and predictable business environment.

The tax authorities also introduced the Vietnam Tax White Paper 2026 at the seminar. The publication outlines Việt Nam's tax policies, tax administration reforms and investment environment, providing businesses with consolidated information on the country's tax framework. — BIZHUB/VNS