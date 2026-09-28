Vinhomes to raise $308 million from private bond issuance

HÀ NỘI — Vinhomes intends to raise up to VNĐ8 trillion (US$308 million) through a private placement of secured corporate bonds, with the proceeds earmarked for the property developer's investment projects.

According to information disclosed on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on September 24, Vinhomes' Board of Directors has approved a resolution on the proposed private bond offering and issuance.

The bonds will have a maximum aggregate face value of VNĐ8 trillion and will be issued privately in the domestic market.

They will be non-convertible, carry no warrants and be secured by assets. The interest rate will combine fixed and floating components, while the bonds will constitute direct debt obligations of Vinhomes.

Each bond will have a face value of VNĐ100 million and a maximum tenor of 24 months from the issuance date. The offering will be conducted through underwriting on a best-efforts basis.

Vinhomes said proceeds from the issuance would be used to finance its investment projects.

Collateral for the bonds will comprise assets legally owned by Vinhomes and/or third parties in accordance with regulations.

The company has yet to disclose the specific issuance date, coupon rate or bond codes for the planned offering.

Data from the Hanoi Stock Exchange show that Vinhomes has already issued 17 bond tranches in 2026 with a combined value of VNĐ47 trillion. Those bonds have maturities ranging from 24 to 38 months and issuance interest rates of between 11 and 12.5 per cent per year.

The latest bond plan comes as Vinhomes has reported strong growth in its business results this year.

In the second quarter of 2026, the property developer recorded VNĐ52.72 trillion in net revenue from sales and services, nearly 2.9 times the level in the same period last year.

Revenue from property transfers was the main contributor, reaching VNĐ39.55 trillion, four times the year-earlier figure.

Second-quarter profit after tax reached VNĐ26.47 trillion, representing a 3.2-fold increase from the same period in 2025.

For the first six months of the year, Vinhomes generated nearly VNĐ116.6 trillion in revenue and VNĐ52.1 trillion in profit after tax. The figures were 3.43 times and 4.79 times their respective levels in the first half of last year.

According to Vinhomes, its performance was mainly driven by positive sales at new developments including Vinhomes Sài Gòn Park, Vinhomes Global Gate Hạ Long and Vinhomes Hải Vân Bay.

The company expects these projects to continue contributing revenue and profit in the coming quarters. — BIZHUB/VNS